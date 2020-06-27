Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

The Pentagon is expected to publish a UFO report, according to a government body

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Pentagon is expected to publish a UFO report, according to a government body

According to the Select Committee on Intelligence, a United States Congress body, the Pentagon should publish a public report on UFOs. In addition to this, the institution plans to impose new rules on how the Department of Defense (DOD) should share information on unidentified flying objects.

This term it does not necessarily refer to suspected alien spacecraft, but to all objects that are not identified. The New York Times reported on the Pentagon’s efforts to track and study UFOs, and the DOD confirmed the authenticity of videos of U.S. military planes showing flying objects of unknown nature and origin.

Now, the Senate committee wants to regulate the Pentagon’s tracing effort according to the Committee’s Intelligence Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2021. This new set of rules will form part of the Intelligence Authorization Act for next year, which Congress has yet to pass.

According to the report, in fact, “the Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Air Phenomenon Task Force at the Naval Intelligence Office (ONI) to standardize the collection and reporting of unidentified air phenomena, any links they have with contradictory foreign governments and the threat that poses to US military resources and installations“. This announcement underlines the Agence France-Presse, seems to represent the first confirms that the ONI is still following these objects systematically.

The committee instructed the director of National Intelligence, and other agency managers, to present a report (within 180 days) with a series of details on the investigations of the ONI. The report must include I details of everything the federal government knows about “intrusions” in the airspace of the United States. Finally, “it must be presented in unclassified form, but may also include a classified attachment,” wrote the committee.

In fact, some of the information reported should become public when the report arrives.

