"The PC market will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis", Emmanuel Fromont, President of Acer EMEA

We are living in a time full of challenges. The social and economic uncertainty into which the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has plunged us all poses very important challenges that are leaving a deep mark on both consumers and businesses. We are all having to adapt. We are changing some of our habits to keep going and try to get stronger. Not even the most robust companies they can stay on the sidelines of a reality that has taken most of us by surprise.

Acer is one of the largest PC manufacturers in the world, and even a company with a solid position and nearly four and a half decades of experience in this market cannot continue to move forward without demonstrating its resilience. Just a few days ago, and despite the current context of uncertainty, this company held its most important annual event, of which we have offered you a very complete coverage. The wide range of new products it unveiled reaffirms its firm commitment to the PC market in general, and to the gaming product segment in particular. And, above all, it shows that it is determined to face a foreseeable economic crisis by pushing forward.

This is just one of the conclusions we have come to after talking to Emmanuel Fromont, Acer Corporate Vice President and President of Acer EMEA. Our conversation with him has also allowed us to investigate the new products that this brand is working on, the challenges that lie ahead, how important the market for gaming, and even in the fierce pulse that Intel and AMD have been maintaining for the last few years. The PC world cannot remain oblivious to the challenging times we are experiencing, and our conversation with Emmanuel clearly reflects that this market still has a lot to say.

The current pandemic is having a positive impact on the PC market

COVID-19 is having a great impact in many sectors. To what extent is this disease affecting the manufacturing and launch of new Acer products? Can you illustrate this challenge with some figures?

Fortunately, in our industry, COVID-19 is not having as negative an impact as in other sectors. In any case, the biggest challenge we have had to face came when the manufacturing chain in China had to stop due to this disease in late January and during the month of February. During that period we were unable to receive products destined for the European market. It was when we suffered the most. But from the beginning of March the production chain recovered very quickly, and as the European countries began to confinement, very strong demand began in the PC market.

We actually suffered during the first quarter of this year due to the stoppage of the production chain, but during the second quarter we are experiencing very strong growth. I cannot offer you disaggregated figures because we do not make them public by region, but I can tell you that in the world market during the month of April we grew by 40% compared to the previous year. At that time our production chain was already running again and the market demand was very strong, which shows that the confinement caused by COVID-19 has suddenly led to a huge demand for computers necessary for workers to carry out their role. from home and students can continue the course from their homes.

The strong growth that the PC market is experiencing has taught us two very important lessons. In recent years, the computer industry has had to face the challenge of the rise of smartphones and tablets, which led many to believe that it was enough for each family to have a single PC because each member already had your own smartphone or tablet. But the reality in the current pandemic context has shown us that if you need to work, study or play at home, you need a PC. You cannot do it with your smartphone or tablet. The paradigm has changed enough that today each family member needs to have their own PC. It is not enough for the whole family to share a single computer.

On the other hand, although in Western European countries the frequency of PC renewal has traditionally been high, there was a belief that to surf the Internet and participate in social networks, you do not need a state-of-the-art computer. And this has caused that the part of computers has aged. However, this pandemic again has shown us that if you want to be very productive you need a PC with a good screen, a good camera, a good microphone, a good WiFi connection … And all this is not offered by an old PC. I think we have all realized that in the current context we need more computers per family, and also that these computers perform really well. And to achieve this they must incorporate the latest innovations.

So, bearing in mind what you are explaining to us, what are your expectations in terms of market development in the coming months of this year? Aren’t you worried about the global economic crisis that seems to be brewing because of COVID-19?

Yes, there is probably an economic crisis in the making. We all read it in the newspapers. Whether recovery is quick or not will depend on whether we have an effective vaccine, whether the virus remits or accelerates … In any case, I think we all have at least 12 to 18 months of uncertainty ahead. And all industries are likely to be affected more or less intensely as consumers’ purchasing power will decline. It will affect everyone. I think that although we prepare for this crisis in advance, we will not succeed in not affecting it because its scope is going to be global.

However, I am convinced that the PC and digital devices industry will be less affected by the crisis than the other sectors, which is somewhat reassuring. It is probable that we will not grow as we are doing now because since April our growth rate ranges from 30 to 40% weekly, and this rate will not remain that way forever. But I think that our market will continue to be in good health because many people need to buy a new PC to be able to work and train from home. I believe that we must indeed prepare for a global economic crisis, but I also believe that our industry is more protected than others.

The market for ‘gaming’ products is essential for Acer

The latest reports published by consultants Gartner and Statista show that Acer’s share of the PC market has decreased in recent years. How do you think your market share will evolve in the coming years?

The numbers handled by the consultants can be seen from different perspectives. In fact, our market share has been very stable in recent years. Some consultancies include sales of Chromebook devices in their PC data, and others do not. IDC does, and I think Gartner doesn’t, although I’m not entirely sure. In any case, the way in which you collect and process this data conditions the conclusions you draw. Acer leads the global Chromebook device sales market. And in Europe, we are also leaders in this segment. In fact, we are in practically all European countries if we take them separately, so if you include sales of Chromebook equipment in the statistics, you will see that our market share has remained very stable.

In any case, it is true that the market has fallen for the last seven years, especially in Western Europe, but everything seems to indicate that this trend is going to change definitively this year. The first quarter of 2020 has been bad due to the halting of the production chain, but I think we will close the year in very good health. I am convinced that we will do it well enough for the PC industry to start growing in the context in which we find ourselves.

We are currently the fourth largest PC manufacturer in the world and we want to continue growing, but we are especially interested in the segment of the gaming; the design teams, such as the new concept we just introduced; Chromebooks … We believe that these are the product ranges that allow us to differentiate ourselves more clearly. This is where we are most ambitious and where we really want to win.

This is the aspect of Predator Thronos Air, the spectacular gaming chair that Acer presented at the IFA edition that was held in 2018. This is the aspect of Predator Thronos Air, the spectacular gaming chair that Acer presented at the IFA edition that was held in 2018.

What is your opinion about the Spanish PC market in the European context? Do you have any figures that illustrate the market share that Acer has in Spain?

Spain is a very competitive market. Spanish consumers demand the best prices, and it is not the country in which we have our best market share largely due to this high competitiveness. Even so, in the education sector, we have done very well, and we have led it; In the Chromebook segment we have also done well; and the same happens with monitors, among other product ranges.

According to GFK, at the end of last May, laptop sales had grown 27% compared to the same stage in 2019, and the gaming It has grown 65% in the same period. These figures specifically describe the growth that the Spanish market has experienced. I cannot give you concrete figures about our market share, but I can tell you that Acer has also grown and that we are currently in the top 3 in Spain for both laptops and gaming.

What you are explaining to us confirms how important gaming products are to Acer, but what weight does this segment have on your total income? What is your share in this market?

The segment of the gaming it is super important to us. It currently represents around 20% of our income. It is undoubtedly a large part of our market and the area in which we have our largest market share. According to GFK, our global market share in the EMEA area is 15%, but if we stick to gaming products, our share goes up to 20%, reflecting that we do better in the gaming segment. gaming than in the rest of our portfolio.

Our Predator brand is very strong and widely accepted. In addition, I believe that it is a segment of the market in which we have managed to differentiate ourselves with great consistency thanks largely to our innovations in terms of refrigeration and overclocking. All manufacturers have access to two brands of graphics cards and two brands of microprocessors, which somehow causes the specifications of the equipment to be similar.

However, the strategy you design to optimize airflow and improve cooling can make a difference in performance testing. We have many patents on air and liquid cooling technology that allow our gaming equipment to perform better than our competitors despite using similar components.

In that case what new products for gaming Will Acer offer us in the coming years?

For us, the gaming product segment is an ecosystem. There are gamers who love your brand and bet on your ecosystem, although, of course, the heart of this ecosystem is the PC. We have recently announced that during the first quarter of this year we have been world number one in gaming monitors. We also have laptops, desktops, keyboards, mice, chairs and headphones, among other products, and six months ago we launched Planet9, our own social network for games.

It is still small, but our intention is to establish it as a meeting place where gamers can train and access their own statistics to analyze their progress. Trainings can be free or paid when taught by an eSports professional. We also have an artificial intelligence that is capable of analyzing your shooting skills to propose strategies to help you progress. And of course we are interested in organizing tournaments within Planet9. As you can see it is an ambitious platform that aims to connect players.

The Predator Helios 700 is one of the most ambitious gaming laptops in the Acer catalog. It stands out, in addition to its specifications, for its innovative sliding keyboard. The Predator Helios 700 is one of the most ambitious gaming laptops in the Acer catalog. It stands out, in addition to its specifications, for its innovative sliding keyboard.

About the competition between Intel and AMD

The competition between Intel and AMD is currently stronger than ever because the latter brand has very attractive solutions for both laptops and desktops. How relevant is this competition to Acer? What is your bet?

We have always adopted an agnostic stance. Our philosophy is to respond to consumer demand, and it is true that a few years ago this demand favored one brand over the other. However, it is currently more diversified, which has encouraged us to incorporate into our portfolio products that cover a wide range of brands. In the end what matters is that the competition is good for everyone. It benefits us because we have access to the best of both brands, and of course it benefits consumers.

Acer’s future in the context of current uncertainty

Why should a user who has decided to buy a new laptop or desktop should consider buying an Acer product and not an ASUS, MSI or HP device, among other competitors? What makes them different?

There are many reasons to trust Acer products. The components that we can find inside computers are standard, and this causes the differences between the entry-level products to be reduced. However, in high-end gaming, our cooling technology has proven to make a difference in terms of performance. It is essential that the CPU is not compromised by overheating if we want it to provide us with maximum performance, which leads us to register every year many patents in Taiwan that seek to innovate in this field. We are consistently among the top three Taiwanese companies that file the most patents, and there are many technology companies in this country.

Precisely the added value offered by this R&D effort has led us to lead the market for laptops and monitors to gaming. We make a really big effort to differentiate ourselves. But this is not all. We also have our own repair centers. In Spain in particular we have a repair center in Barcelona, ​​and all the people who work in it are Acer employees. When a customer ships a computer, it is Acer who is directly responsible for the repair. And we promise to carry it out within a certain period of time, which is something that we think is very important. We have a very solid support service that really offers added value and in which our own employees have a central position.

The Predator X25 monitor is capable of working at a maximum refresh rate of 360 Hz at 1080p. The Predator X25 monitor is capable of working at a maximum refresh rate of 360 Hz at 1080p.

Before concluding our conversation I would like to know what future do you foresee for the Acer brand in the context of current uncertainty.

Acer is a company that has been around for almost 45 years. We are not new to this. We have overcome many challenges. Many falls in the market. And this has shown us that we have a great capacity for adaptation. Our strategy has helped us to participate in a market as competitive as this and to establish ourselves as the fourth company in the world PC market, while during the last 15 years some of our competitors have disappeared. I think we have good products and that we are a very solid company. In addition, because we are a Taiwanese company, we are immersed in the same ecosystem in which PC components are manufactured. Some of them are designed in the United States, but are made in Taiwan.

In any case, we have the capacity to adapt to survive and we strive to go beyond the PC because, although this industry is now re-emerging, its future was not clear 15 years ago. We know that if we want to grow we need something more, which has led us to invest in artificial intelligence, in the IoT platform (Internet of things), in virtual reality … The PC remains the heart of our company and the center of our business, but we need something more to ensure that we will continue to grow and that we are able to adapt to the new times. We are working hard and I am confident that we will continue to embark on new adventures beyond the PC.