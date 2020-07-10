The PC market sees the light thanks to Coronavirus: sales grow in 2020

The decision of many companies to rely on smart working, and the containment measures of Coronavirus, have had a very positive effect on the PC market. To reveal it is Gartner and IDC, according to which the PC shipments have grown significantly in the second quarter of the year.

Gartner claims that in Q2 2020, manufacturers moved 64.8 million units, an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period of 2019. IDC instead points out that global shipments reached 72.3 million units, 11.2% more than the same period last year.

This is excellent news as the market had contracted in recent months. To record an excellent performance on the market was the segment of laptops, also due to the need of many students who have studied distance learning from home.

The increase also affected traditional PCs, which exceeded analyst expectations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. The performances of HP and Lenovo, as well as Dell, are noteworthy.

However, both research companies are very sceptical that this trend will continue beyond 2020. Garner’s Mikako Kitagawa noted that the increase in demand is “short-term and is linked to the Covid pandemic19“.