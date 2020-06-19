An advisory group has submitted proposals to the Arts Council on the measures to assist artists affected by Covid-19 and the economic implications of the virus.

The advisory group included various experts, for example Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson, and musician Martin Hayes.

Among the recommendations, they said that the government should continue to make payments to people in the arts sector, that tax practices in that sector should be reviewed and that a scheme should be put in place for capital funding the arts.

The group said that there was a paradox in the arts at the time of the pandemic; they were a source of consolation, which people sought to find cultural satisfaction, but, at the same time, despite the demand for artists, they have lost a great deal of income.

Thousands were left unemployed when theaters, museums, arts centers and others closed in March.

On Monday, the government announced it would provide € 25m to the sector.