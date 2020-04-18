The pangolin falls off the table

- Advertisement -

The ‘wet markets’, where they are sold live animals and killed for human consumption, have reopened in China. Despite the fact that the first outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic centers around one of them – Huanan de Wuhan – hygienic and sanitary conditions they do not appear to have improved substantially in most. Although in large cities such as Shanghai, international chain supermarkets have removed the frogs and turtles that were sacrificed in front of the customer, in the rest of the country bad habits persist: live animals continue to be crowded in difficult conditions, they kill themselves in places without any type for disinfection and the meat is stored outdoors without any protection.

As if that were not enough, exotic species are still found among traditional farm animals. Fortunately, the Government wants to end this situation, which is why at the end of February it decreed the prohibition to trade with wild animals for human consumption. Aware that whenever there is demand there will be supply, has launched awareness campaigns starring some of these species, including the pangolin, which many point to as an intermediary of the SARS-CoV-2 between bats and humans. “Don’t eat us,” it is said in a poster starring a pangolin stalked by two chopsticks.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like enough. The main problem is in the definition itself: What is a wild animal? Are they species like the bamboo rat that are raised on wild animal farms? So far, China has chosen to draft a ‘negative list’, that is, a list of species that cannot be consumed. But, for the most part, it includes threatened or endangered animals – like the pangolin itself – and leaves in the air the status of many species that do not appear and that are wild. For example, salamanders, porcupines, or snakes are not mentioned and are consumed in some areas of the country.

For this reason, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has decided to turn the strategy around and publish a ‘positive list’: that is, a list of animals that can be eaten. In this way, all those that are not in this species table would be automatically prohibited and the existing legal vacuum. At the moment, the list includes the most common species – cows, pigs, chickens, sheep – and some somewhat less common ones such as ostrich, deer or alpaca. Until May 8 this list of animals is provisional and is open to suggestions from the public, which has already found a notable absence: the dog.

Dogs consumption

Those who advocate its inclusion for human consumption assure that it is not a virus transmitter and that its consumption is something cultural. The same as in Spain rabbits, snails or eels are eaten. Not surprisingly, the consumption of dogs is relatively ingrained in some areas of China, and also in Asian countries such as South Korea or Vietnam. Yes dogs are raised on farms and with the appropriate health controls -adduce those who support their consumption-, they do not represent any public health risk, as it seems to be the case with civets -intermediaries in the transmission of the first SARS coronavirus- or pangolin.

Detractors of cat and dog consumption, who have gleefully welcomed Shenzhen’s decision to become China’s first city to ban eating them – Zhuhai joined him on Wednesday – believe that society has changed and that dog food consumption has changed. these animals encourages a mafia black market who are dedicated to stealing pets and stray animals that can pose a health risk. Without a doubt, the increase in those who adopt pets is proportional to the increase in people who are unable to see them on a plate.

It is not yet clear if the list that the ministry prepares will also include the animal species used in the elaboration of drugs of the Vademecum of the Chinese traditional medicine, and they often use wild animals as diverse as roaches or bears. In any case, everything points to the new regulations being an important step in the right direction. “Now all that remains is to be forced to comply with minimum hygiene standards where meat or fish are handled,” stresses an Internet user on the Weibo social network.