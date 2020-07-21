The Oxford Coronavirus vaccine seems to be working: tests on 1000 people are positive

After the positive news on the Moderna vaccine, the first results came on the serum against Coronavirus developed by Oxford. Apparently, tests conducted on 1,077 people showed that the vaccine led to the production of antibodies and white blood cells capable of fighting Covid-19.

This is an extremely important result, but still preliminary that does not give absolute confidence that the vaccine is 100% effective. For this reason, the researchers kicked off another series of tests to better understand the immune system’s reaction.

The vaccine in question is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and is characterized by a genetically modified virus, which cannot cause infections in people. Scientists have it developed based on the Coronavirus spike protein which is used to invade cells and thus begin replication in humans. It is therefore essential to ensure that our immune system is able to attack it immediately to avoid complications and infection.

During development, the researchers also focused on T cells or a type of white blood cell that has the task of coordinating the immune system to allow it to immediately identify the infected body cells and destroy them. This mechanism is adopted by all vaccines, which induce both the creation of antibodies and a response by T cells.

In those who have undergone the trial, T cells peaked 14 days after vaccination, while the antibodies after 28 days.

Another aspect to understand is whether the vaccine can guarantee long-term immunity or not.

The vaccine has proven safe, but 70% of the people undergoing the study developed fever or headache which, however, can be treated with paracetamol.

Professor Sarah Gilbert of the University of Oxford explained that “there is still much work to be done before we can confirm that our vaccine will help manage the Covid-19 pandemic, but these results are promising.”.