The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to decide whether to approve the first phase of the Government’s plan to ease Covid 19 restrictions in Ireland next Monday, 18th May.

Restrictions currently apply to all aspects of Irish life, including the education system, the economy and the social life of the country.

The first phase of the plan to curb restrictions in place since March in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid 19 is set to begin next Monday.

Giving the green light to the first phase will allow construction sites and some shops to reopen and some sports where social separation can be implemented can also go ahead.

Last night, the chief medical officer, Doctor Tony Holohan, said that there were a number of considerations, including how the public health system is dealing with the crisis.

He said the case would be monitored on a daily basis but if the situation was to continue, he would hope for a positive outcome. Staff advice will be provided to Government for consideration.

Yesterday, another 10 were announced following the death of Covid 19 in the State, the lowest since the end of March and 159 new cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland.

Covid 19 has died to date of 1,497 people and 23,401 people in the State have the virus.