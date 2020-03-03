The Oppo watch is called the Oppo Watch

Oppo has tweeted a picture confirming the design of its new smartwatch, the Oppo Watch. It looks more than a little like the Apple Watch, with the tweet even saying ‘OPPO Watch Series’, similar to Apple’s naming convention for its wearable.

It’s time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. ? Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoyg — OPPO (@oppo)

March 2, 2020

The specs and many of the features of the watch are unknown – we’re not even sure if it is running Google’s Wear OS or if Oppo has developed a custom UI like Huawei or Samsung has done with their smartwatches.

At first the watches appear black and gold, but on closer inspection the left watch in the tweeted image is in fact dark blue. The watch has two buttons on its right hand edge and will have 3D curved glass, according to a previous tweet shared by Oppo VP Brian Shen back on 17 February:

Here’s another look at the forthcoming OPPO Watch. ? The curved screen and 3D glass will be a game changer. ? pic.twitter.com/ozbl9BXNZq — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen)

February 17, 2020

It’s becoming increasingly common for consumer tech brands to tease their products fully like this before launch. It stems from the fact most products will leak early, so companies are leaning into that trend by pretty much leaking them themselves in an attempt to control the online narrative. Oppo has leant hard into this, also teasing its Find X2 smartphone that will launch alongside this new Oppo Watch.

Oppo phones have got a lot better in the past few years with excellent build quality and improved software.