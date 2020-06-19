The OPPO A72 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

OPPO series A is the one that comprises mid-range models from the Chinese manufacturer, and in it, we can currently find terminals such as the OPPO A5 (2020) and A9 (2020), the OPPO A91 or the OPPO A52, to name a few examples. Precisely the latter, the A52, went on sale in our country a few weeks ago, and now it is the turn of its older brother.

The Chinese company has just announced the arrival in Spain of the OPPO A72, a model that appeared this week on the OPPO Germany website and that now it lands on the Spanish market with a quad rear camera and a large battery as main attractions. Let’s see when and at what price it will be available.

OPPO A72 price and availability

The OPPO A72 is already on sale in Spain at an official price of 279 euros and can be found at regular dealers; In addition, next week it will come to Movistar. As confirmed by the brand, it is sold in a single variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage, and in two different colours: Aurora Purple and Twilight Black.

Photography and autonomy as a spearhead

This new phone shares most of its features with the OPPO A52, but it jumps in memory and resolution. First, it presents a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a perforation in the upper left corner where the 16-megapixel front camera is housed.

At the controls, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card and the Android 10 operating system with the ColorOS 7.1 layer. It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge, dual stereo speakers and a side fingerprint reader.

Beyond the 128 GB of capacity, the main difference from the OPPO A52 is found in the rear camera, which also has a quad configuration, but in the OPPO A72, it includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle and two other 2 MP sensors for portrait mode, as well as the Anti-Shake Stabilizer, Night 2.0 Mode and Beauty IA Mode.

OPPO A72 datasheet

OPPO A72 SCREEN 6.5 inch IPS LCD FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB STORAGE 128GB + microSD SOFTWARE Android 10 + ColorOS 7.1 REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.7 8 MP wide angle f / 2.2 2 MP bokeh f / 2.4 2 MP f / 2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge and wireless charging CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC OTHERS Side fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm 192 g PRICE 279 euros

More information | OPPO