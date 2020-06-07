The Open Fiber fiber arrives in L’Aquila, Montesilvano and Teramo: 36 thousand homes are covered

The coverage by Open Fiber continues in our country, as part of its digitalization program for Italy. The company has announced that, in accordance with the DCPM on Coronavirus, it has renewed its commitment to bring fibre into the homes of Italians, ensuring worker safety.

In the case, the fibre was also brought to L’Aquila, Montesilvano and Teramo, where you can access the 1 Gbps browsing speed in FTTH (Fiber to the Home) mode. Saleability is already open to over 36 thousand real estate units: 14 thousand in the regional capital, 11 thousand in Montesilvano and 10 thousand in Teramo.

By the end of the year, however, there will be over 58 thousand, for a total cost of 19 million Euros, supported entirely by Open Fiber.

“The Abruzzese can finally take advantage of enabling technology for smart working because it arrives directly in homes and businesses becoming an enabling factor for online streaming, home automation, e-health, Smart City applications, environmental monitoring – explains Marco Pasini, Open Fiber Regional Manager in Abruzzo – And he continues: as Open Fiber, we are bringing the same technology as large cities to rural villages and more remote municipalities as part of the BUL project. We are currently working in 128 municipalities out of 197, many of which already with the service available“.

The service is available with Fibracity Optima, Sorgenia, Tiscali, Unidata, Vodafone, WINDTRE to which are added 2-Bite Cd Lane in L’Aquila and Teramo.