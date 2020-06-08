MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first usually arrives in the month of April and in it we see the telephones without a surname arrive, such as the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro this season. The second is usually located in the month of October and this is where we attend the presentation of the T models.

So if there is no change in plans within the Chinese manufacturer, in October we should see the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro, in addition to some intermediate and unexpected launch like the OnePlus Z that should be seen in July. But this information has also just been brought to its cover by the Italian media HDBlog along with an interesting fact about the brain chosen for both devices.

Snapdragon 865+ yes, Snapdragon 865+ no

In December last year, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 865, the chip for the high ranges in Android of this 2020, since Apple has been operating its own processors for many years, leaving iOS aside from other renewal cycles. In theory, the Snapdragon 865 should be the only one North American high-end processor for the whole exercise, but we have already several months with rumours of a successor.

A Snapdragon 865+ that would follow in the footsteps of last year’s Snapdragon 855+, or from intermediate models from previous years, such as when Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 805 mid-cycle, or as when it did the same with the Snapdragon 810, although it kept the name of the model to be called “the second generation”. Now, HDBlog puts the name of the Snapdragon 865+ back on the table, reopening the debate on whether or not we will have a mid-season renewal.

According to HDBlog, The OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro will choose this Snapdragon 865+ future and not yet announced. A high-end brain that would intercede between the current 865 and a future Snapdragon 875 that should arrive by now for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. There is nothing guaranteed although HDBlog slides this data on the table, fanning the fire on some OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro about which there is still very little talk. We will see.

