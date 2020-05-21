Thursday, May 21, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Updated:

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a hidden super power: it is able to see the inside of some objects

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a hidden super power: it is able to see the inside of some objects

Today’s mobiles come loaded with possibilities, but until now we have not seen a newly discovered capacity in the OnePlus 8 Pro: its special camera with a color filter allows see the inside of some objects As if the phone had X-rays.

Reading a phone’s list of specs can be a long task given the high number of specs they currently possess, especially the higher-end ones. What if the screen with more than 6 inches diagonal, HDR10 +, sensors capable of measuring atmospheric pressure, different ways to charge the device and cameras that increasingly carry out surveillance. And sure that until now you have not seen a functionality like what has been discovered in the OnePlus 8 Pro: you can see the inside of some objects. We have verified it: it is shocking.


With the OnePlus 8 Pro you can see the inside of some objects

Oneplus 8 Pro X-ray Camera Left, without filter activated; right, with the ‘Photochrome’ filter

The phone had surprised us in the analysis with its multiple hardware capabilities, also for the design, its construction and the cleanliness of its custom layer, OxygenOS. Now, in the cameras we did not imagine that the ‘superpower of X-rays’ was hiding, it was a surprise. As they discovered in a Reddit thread, the phone can penetrate the housing of some plastic objects to spy inside.

The ‘magic’ of discovery lies in the OnePlus 8 Pro’s fourth sensor, the 5-megapixel camera with the built-in colour filter. Specially designed to achieve a better crop in portrait mode, it is al activate it through the ‘Photochrome’ filter when the phone crosses the surface of objects, taking advantage of the characteristics of some finishes when absorbing visible light (the plastic must be translucent). This is the case of remote controls or decoders, some of the objects with which we have tested the ‘superpower’ of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Oneplus 8 Pro X-ray Camera Does not work equally well on all objects

Below you have a video that we have recorded with the live behavior of the ‘Photochrome’ filter.

After our tests, we can corroborate that not all plastic objects behave the same before the OnePlus 8 Pro camera, only those with certain finishes. It is a fortuitous discovery that is not very useful, although it is very curious: who would have imagined that mobiles would also have ‘X-rays’. They are becoming more complete.

More Articles Like This

POCO F2 Pro vs POCOPHONE F1, everything that has changed in the new ‘flagship killer’

Android Brian Adam - 0
In the summer of 2018 POCO presented the POCOPHONE F1, one of the terminals that has caused the most noise in the Android industry...
Read more

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, the successor of one of the cheapest and most powerful mobiles

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, the successor of one of the cheapest and most powerful mobiles is renewed with more cameras and 5G After a first...
Read more

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is the most powerful mobile phone of the moment according to the AnTuTu ranking of April 2020

Android Brian Adam - 0
Benchmarks are always shrouded in a certain halo of controversy, including those that do not consist of an assessment that can be considered subjective...
Read more

These are all the benefits that you can enjoy thanks to the Samsung and Google alliance

Android Brian Adam - 0
Providing unique and innovative experiences has always been the goal of Samsung and Google; This is how Galaxy users enjoy it. (Photo: Writing) In recent years,...
Read more

OnePlus will remove the curious ‘X-ray filter’ from the OnePlus 8 Pro, but only in China

Android Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus Spain has confirmed to us that the removal of the Photochrome filter will only be carried out on the Chinese version of the...
Read more

The Pixel 5 will not be a top of the range and will bet on the Snapdragon 765, according to leaks

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google phones have been the subject of controversy since its origins, when they were still called Nexus and came directly from third-party factories with...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Palestinian President announces cancellation of all agreements with US and Israel

Gaza City: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has immediately cancelled all political, trade and administrative agreements with the United States...
Read more
Android

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a hidden super power: it is able to see the inside of some objects

Brian Adam - 0
Today's mobiles come loaded with possibilities, but until now we have not seen a newly discovered capacity in the OnePlus 8 Pro: its special...
Read more
Android

POCO F2 Pro vs POCOPHONE F1, everything that has changed in the new ‘flagship killer’

Brian Adam - 0
In the summer of 2018 POCO presented the POCOPHONE F1, one of the terminals that has caused the most noise in the Android industry...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, the successor of one of the cheapest and most powerful mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, the successor of one of the cheapest and most powerful mobiles is renewed with more cameras and 5G After a first...
Read more
Android

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is the most powerful mobile phone of the moment according to the AnTuTu ranking of April 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Benchmarks are always shrouded in a certain halo of controversy, including those that do not consist of an assessment that can be considered subjective...
Read more
Latest news

11% increase in the number of complaints received by An Coimisinéir Teanga

Brian Adam - 0
There was an 11% increase last year in the number of complaints made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga about Irish language services...
Read more
Community

Kerry County Council breached the law when Irish language conditions were not applied to homes – An Coimisinéir Teanga

Brian Adam - 0
Kerry County Council will be required to provide the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga with information on the protection it will give Irish in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY