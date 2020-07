The Olympics were to start in Tokyo, Japan today but were postponed for a year until July 2021 due to the coronary virus pandemic.

The Olympic Committee and the Government of Japan decided in March to postpone the Olympics.

There were 33 competitions and 339 events to be organized as part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This year’s games featured five new sports; baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing.

One sport was removed from the games – wrestling.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will run from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games will run from August 24 to September 5, 2021.