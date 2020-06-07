Tech NewsComputing
The NVIDIA A100 is a beastly GPU with 54 billion transistors and 40GB of HBM2 memory, but it's not for you

By Brian Adam
The NVIDIA A100 is a beastly GPU with 54 billion transistors and 40GB of HBM2 memory, but it's not for you

NVIDIA had a surprise in store for us today: The new Ampere architecture debuts that will give life to the future RTX 3000, but before being able to know these graphics for end users, this company wanted to present the business version, the NVIDIA A100.

We are facing a beastly GPU in everything. We are facing the largest 7nm chip in the world with its 826mm2, something that also allows reaching record numbers in integration with 54 billion transistors and with no less than 40 GB of HBM2 memory. The focus of this graphic processing monster is not on gaming, of course, but on specialized data centers in the field of artificial intelligence.

Bestial in everything, price included

Precisely because of that approach to the field of AI NVIDIA integrates the 3rd generation Tensor Core here, in addition to new versions also of its NVLink (with a bandwidth of 600 GB / s) and NVSwitch.

Nvidia2 Source: AnandTech

Its predecessor, the V100 based on the Volta architecture, is overshadowed by the numbers of the A100, which is 20 times more powerful in areas like deep learning systems training with TP32 operations, a specialization of the FP32: in this scenario, it achieves 312 TFLOPs of power, although they are not directly comparable to the rates that we used to handle when talking about TFLOPS FP32.

Still the numbers that this chip raises are spectacular and are largely due to that jump at 7 nm with which NVIDIA finally leaves behind the previous 12 nm node that it had used until now. The integration joins that huge chip to reveal the already astonishing 18.6 billion transistors that the current RTX 2080 Ti has, for example, the most powerful end-market graphics to date.

The NVIDIA A100 has 6,912 CUDA FP32 cores, 3,456 CUDA FP64 cores and 422 Tensor Cores. Said V100 had 4,120 CUDA cores and 640 Tensor Cores from the previous generation. Curiously, these data center graphics cards integrate 40 GB of HBM2 memory (16 in the V100), although Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, indicated that future Ampere graphics cards for end users will not use these modules.

The charts, we insist, are not for ordinary mortals. NVIDIA will sell them as part of its new DGX A100 systems, which feature 8 of these cards, a pair of 64-core AMD processors, 1TB of RAM and 15TB of SSD. The price of those machines is as beastly as everything else in this ad: $ 200,000.

