The latest figures show that the number of patients with Covid 19 in the country's Hospitals is declining.

Overnight there were 501 people with coronary virus in the country's hospitals, down to 20 people since Sunday.

The hospitals with the highest number of cases of Covid 19 are: The Mater Hospital in Dublin with 55 patients, Tallaght University Hospital where Covid 19 has 42 and Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where there are 23 people by Covid 19.

Across the country, there are 16 cases in University Hospital Limerick, 14 cases at University Hospital Galway and 13 cases in University Hospital Mayo.

Covid 19 has 48 patients in intensive care units in the country and 116 critical care beds remain vacant in the health system.

Yesterday afternoon, the Department of Health announced that no one else had died of Covid 19 in the previous 24-hour period, the first since late March.

It was confirmed that there were 59 new cases of the virus in the country and that a total of 24,698 people in the Republic now have the virus.

Covid 19 has died in the state to date of 1,606 people.