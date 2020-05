It is said that the number of patients in the hospital with Covid-19 is declining.

688 patients were in hospital last night.

Of these, 390 cases were confirmed; 298 suspected cases of contracting the coronary virus.

The number of people admitted to hospital decreased by 8.5% between Thursday and last Friday.

There were 155 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available in the various hospitals, with 1137 beds generally available.