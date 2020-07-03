Figures published today by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) indicate that the number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 health crisis may have been overestimated.

1,709 people died in the State as a result of the pandemic between 11 March-16 June 2020 according to official figures.

However, it could be said that these figures recorded an additional 500 deaths, which were registered as being caused by the coronary virus.

An overestimate of 500 it might

However, it is now suggested that the virus, although contracted at the time, may have been the primary cause of death for these patients.

Dr.Tony Holohan

On the other hand, Taoiseach Michael Martin has expressed his respect for the Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan who is temporarily quitting because his wife is being treated for cancer.