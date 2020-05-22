Three others with Covid-19 have died in the north and at least 2,087 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak

Three other people who had Covid-19 have died, the Northern Health Department has announced.

At least 2,087 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,583 people south of the border and 504 north of it.

A further 23 cases of the disease were confirmed north this afternoon, bringing the total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed to date in Ireland to 28,895, 24,391 cases south of the border and 4,504 cases to the north

But of According to the latest information released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) today, the number of deaths in the north is well above 504.

There were 664 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by 15 May. 472 deaths reported by the Department of Health for the same period, making it possible the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the North being almost 30% higher than the official figures indicate.

According to the latest NISRA figures half of Covid-19 deaths occurred in care centers.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals and records only cases confirmed by Covid-19. NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as causing death on a death certificate.

In the meantime, the Irish Government is going to force everyone who comes to Ireland to isolate themselves for a fortnight and give the Gardaí the address at which they will be doing so.

Everyone who arrives at the country's ports and airports will be required to do this and it will be an offense for any passenger not to fill in the form indicating his / her isolation.

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne said today that it would take "a generation" before professional rugby would be back on its feet if the government did not provide them with support.

In England new research carried out by UCL and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has shown that children and young people are only half as likely to catch the Covid-19. Children are also thought to be less likely to spread the disease, but it is said that there is not enough evidence yet to prove this.

According to the latest census conducted by Johns Hopkins University, at least 335,000 people have been killed by the coronary virus and it has been confirmed that the disease has hit over 5.1 million people worldwide.

At least 20,000 people who have had the disease have died in Brazil with concerns that South America will be the next epicenter of the pandemic.