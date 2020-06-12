The number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the North is 30% higher than the daily figures.

At least 2,242 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic

The number of Covid-19 deaths in the North is over 30% higher than reported in daily figures from the Department of Health.

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), as of last Friday, 5 June, 779 people had died from Covid-19.

There were 537 deaths recorded by the Department of Health at that time.

The Department announced this afternoon that one other person with Covid-19 had died. 16 new cases of the disease confirmed.

At least 2,242 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,703 people south of the border and 539 north of it.

30,076 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,238 cases south of the border and 4,838 cases in the north.

According to the latest NISRA figures, Covid-19 deaths in the North have decreased for the sixth week in a row.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals mainly, but NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as a cause of death on a death certificate.

According to the latest NISRA information, 404, or 51.9%, of the 779 deaths on record at the end of last week were related to care centers. There were 78 care centers. There have been 137 outbreaks in Northern care centers to date.

The latest figures have been announced at a time when further restrictions are loosening in the North, where the shops have reopened and a group of ten deceased can meet outside.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive said, Paul Reid said today that he is concerned that there will not be enough beds available in hospitals this winter. He said he would need more beds than ever this year and the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) was to leave 20% of hospital beds empty.

President of the Irish Intensive Care Association Dr Catherine Motherway said 30% of intensive care unit beds should be vacant in case of any outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) today announced that 64 patients were waiting for bed in hospitals this morning.