The number of corona virus victims in India is higher than in China

New Delhi: According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 2,068 more cases of corona virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cod 19 patients in India to 85,940, compared to 82,941 in China so far. Is more than

In the past one day, 2,068 cases of corona virus have been reported from India, but Indian authorities have remained completely silent on the death toll from the epidemic, which is a matter of concern.

It should be noted that so far 2,752 deaths have been reported from Corona virus in India while the number of deaths from Corona virus in China is 4,633.

In the wake of the Corona epidemic, the Modi government will sit in a special meeting today and try to decide whether to tighten the lockdown in India, as well as continue it, soften it or end it.