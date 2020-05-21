Thursday, May 21, 2020
The number of Corona patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The corona virus has killed nearly 330,000 people worldwide so far.  Photo: File

The number of coronavirus patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million, while the death toll has reached close to 330,000.

The number of coronavirus patients worldwide has risen to 5,058,000, while the virus has so far killed about 330,000 people, but more than 2 million people have recovered from the virus.

The number of coronavirus patients in the United States has exceeded 1.5 million, while the death toll has reached 94,941. Brazil ranks second in the list of countries most affected by the corona virus, with the death toll rising to 18,000 after 21,000 new cases were reported in a single day.

A further 363 deaths were recorded in the UK in 24 hours from Corona, bringing the death toll in the UK to 35,704. The death toll in Italy has risen to 32,330 with 161 deaths in 24 hours.

The death toll in Spain has risen to 27,888 after 110 more deaths from Corona, while the death toll in Iran has risen to 7,183. In Russia, the death toll rose to 2,972 from 135 more.

On the other hand, the number of Corona patients in India has exceeded one hundred and twelve thousand. The number of patients in Saudi Arabia has risen to 62,000 and 37,000 in Qatar.

In the last 24 hours, the World Health Organization [WHO] has reported 160,000 new cases, the largest number in a single day since the outbreak began.

