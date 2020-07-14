HealthCorona VirusLatest news
The number of corona patients worldwide has exceeded 13.2 million

By Brian Adam
Many countries are moving in the wrong direction regarding corona virus protection measures, World Health Organization Photo: File

The Coronavirus has killed more than 13.2 million people worldwide and has killed more than 575,000 people so far.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 13.2 million, while more than 575,000 people have died so far. The number of virus patients in the United States is increasing day by day. The state of California is witnessing a worrying rise in cases of the virus, with restaurants, cinemas, museums and bars being ordered to close immediately to stop its spread.

Brazil and India are also seeing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, while in the UK there has been a clear decrease in viral deaths and new cases. In England, wearing a mask in shops and markets has been made mandatory since July 24, and violations will result in a 100 fine.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization has warned that many countries are heading in the wrong direction, while medical experts have sounded another alarm bell and said that the second wave of this global epidemic could swallow twice as many lives.

