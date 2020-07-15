The number of cases of coronavirus in Gaeltacht counties has risen significantly in the last two weeks

It has been just over two weeks since we went to Phase 3 of the decentralization plan and although the number of cases has been falling across the country until then, the opposite has happened since then.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Gaeltacht counties increased significantly in the first fortnight of Phase 3 of the government's deregulation plan than in the first fortnight of Phase 2 of the plan.

It has been just over a fortnight since we went to Phase 3 of the deregulation plan on 29 June and although the number of cases was falling across the country at that time, the opposite has happened since then.

Before the country moved on to Phase 3, the total number of cases fell by ten weeks in a row. However, that figure has risen for two weeks in a row since June 29, when people were allowed to travel around the country and open access to most state affairs.

In the case of the seven Gaeltacht counties, only a further 14 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in total between 8 June, when Phase 2 of the decommissioning plan commenced, and 21 June.

In the first fortnight since the commencement of Phase 3 of the deregulation plan, 35 new cases of the disease were discovered in the Gaeltacht counties.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil today that the acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has expressed concern that the rise in the number of cases of the coronary virus has been a cause for concern in recent weeks.

The acting Chief Medical Officer said this week that there have been an average of 20 new cases of the disease every day for some time.

In Waterford, only one new case was detected in the county between 8-21 June but seven cases have been confirmed in the county since the end of June.

This is the case in Cork. The increase in the first 14 days since the start of Phase 2 was four cases but 12 new cases were identified in the county in the 14 days since the start of Phase 3.

Donegal saw a reduction between 8-21 June and the number of cases dropped from 470 to 464 due to a review of cases. However, between 29 June and 12 July, three additional cases were detected in the county.

Four cases of the disease were confirmed in Kerry in the last two weeks, compared to two cases in the first fortnight of Phase 2. Four cases of the disease were also confirmed in Galway in the last two weeks, compared to two cases between the 8 -21 June.

Of all the Gaeltacht counties, only in Mayo did the number of cases increase when the two periods are compared. Two additional cases were detected in Mayo between 8-21 June and only one new case was detected in the county between 29 June and 12 July.

The country is set to move to full disengagement next Monday, July 20, but concerns have been expressed that the number of new cases of Covid-19 has been rising for a fortnight.

Last night, the Department of Health announced that 32 new cases of the disease had been confirmed, the highest number of new cases in a single day in the past month.

NPHET last night announced that three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kerry, the biggest increase in the county in over two months. According to the latest figures, by midnight last Sunday there were 314 cases in Kerry. Two new cases were confirmed in Cork and the number of cases was similar in the other Gaeltacht counties.

No other deaths from the disease were announced north or south yesterday.

At least 2,302 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,746 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date, 31,460 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,670 cases south of the border and 5,790 cases north of it.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday that it was a matter of concern that people with symptoms of the disease were waiting four or five days before contacting a doctor. Dr Ronan Glynn has urged people to call their doctor immediately if they have any symptoms.

By midnight Monday, 523,277 tests for the disease had been done south.

49,264 tests were performed in the past week and 157 people, or 0.3% of those tested, were diagnosed with the disease.

To date 122,403 people have been tested in the north.

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), the death toll in the north is well above 566.

839 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded by NISRA by 3 July.

Deaths in hospitals are largely reported by the Department of Health in the North, but NISRA includes all cases where Covid-19 is cited as the cause of death on a death certificate.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil yesterday that it is worrying that up to 30 or 40 people are gathering at an indoor party in a crowded house.

Martin also said that information from the Department of Transportation shows that few American tourists are coming to this country despite "a lot of talk" about them.

"We need to be very resilient in terms of travel and the message we want to spread, in order to keep the infection rate low," said the Taoiseach.

"It simply came to our notice then. That must be done if we are to reopen schools and allow hospitals to cater for non-Covid-19 patients. ”

The Government will discuss travel again today.

It is hoped that next week they will publish a ‘green list’ of those countries to which the people of this country will be allowed to travel without any restrictions.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he had not ruled out the introduction of mandatory testing for Covid-19 on people traveling to the country from high-risk countries for coronavirus.

Varadkar said he is not sure if mandatory testing would be feasible but said he thinks this country should consider mandatory testing of people who come to us from countries that are not on the 'green list', which has been done by other countries.

The Tánaiste told the Dáil that he hoped that the Government would be able to make a decision tomorrow and allow all the country 's hotels, nightclubs and casinos to reopen from next Monday, 20 July.