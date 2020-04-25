- Advertisement -

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11 The practice of outdoor activities (walking, running and cycling) will also be extended to other sports. / EFE The use of masks on public transport will be mandatory from 12 years and family gatherings of no more than ten people will be allowed

The Belgian National Security Council, which includes federal and regional political leaders and a team of experts, has decided this Friday after a meeting that lasted more than six hours, the package of measures that will mark the gradual return to normality in this country. With less strict confinement than in Spain, Belgium plans its de-escalation with several key dates starting next May 4.

That day will allow the return to activity in non-essential sectors such as construction. Compliance with strict safety protocols will be required, starting with the guarantee that workers will be able to maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meters. Likewise, from May 11 all commercial establishments will be able to open their doors with the same requirement of maintaining hygiene and minimum distances between customers. Today they only serve the public supermarkets, small food stores, pharmacies and, since last Saturday, also DIY and garden stores.

The use of masks will be compulsory in public transport and in those places where physical separation cannot be guaranteed from day 4 and from 12 years of age. The practice of outdoor activities (walking, running and cycling) will also be extended to other sports in the coming days and walks of up to three people will be allowed together, even if they do not reside in the same residence. And already from the 4th family reunions will be authorized, and of friends of a maximum of ten people in a timely manner. Looking ahead to the 18th, the return to face-to-face school activity at certain educational levels is contemplated.

The Council meeting started at two-thirty in the afternoon and ended seven hours later. At 22.00 PM Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès appeared, who defended the slow return to normality in the need to avoid a new outbreak of the pandemic . “The lack of confinement depends largely on the evolution of the health situation. Our work is based on assumptions, forecasts, and nobody can predict with certainty what will happen tomorrow. The main objective continues to be to avoid saturation in hospitals and certain measures may vary depending on the evolution of the virus.

This Friday, the expert committee has reported 190 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours (91 in hospitals 97 in nursing homes), bringing the number of deaths in the country to 6,679. The total number of infections stands at 44,293 after 1,497 new infections were reported, and the number of patients who have been discharged from hospital (322) has exceeded that of new admissions (210), which has allowed the inertia of detente in the ICUs in the country, 23 fewer beds are occupied and 681 patients receive artificial ventilation. “We have achieved our collective goal and that gives us short-term prospects of being able to gradually resume the course of our lives,” said one of the experts, Benoît Ramacker.

The virologist Emmanuel André, who has been the spokesman for the crisis committee that daily reports in this country on the spread of the pandemic for at least six weeks, has been the great absentee from the briefing on Friday. He has resigned from the post “for personal and professional reasons.” Through his Twitter account, André announced the resignation with this message: «We have entered another phase of the epidemic, a phase that will take time. It is time for me to take a few days with my children, which I have not seen much in the last months, and to rethink how I can continue contributing in the future ».