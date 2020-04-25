Saturday, April 25, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11

By Brian Adam
9
0

Block title

Social MediaBrian Adam - 0

Samsung adds a blood pressure meter to their Galaxy Watch

When the first ones started arriving in 2012 and 2013 smartwatch from major companies like Samsung it became clear...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi 1S, the folding electric scooter for when we go out again

As we approach 40 days of confinement by the coronavirus, it seems to us as a distant memory that...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

The iPhone 9 may not come alone: ​​it will have a larger model

Apple should have already presented its new iPhone SE 2 (Although everyone already assumes that they will be called...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic

A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic The economic crisis caused...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

French Justice rejects Amazon’s appeal and limits its activity

French Justice rejects Amazon's appeal and limits its activity An Amazon truck in the north...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

iPhone 12 with 3D cameras and MacBooks with mobile chips, the new Apple

If you regularly follow the news of those from Cupertino, surely Some of these novelties that are intended to...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain

Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain A...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11

The practice of outdoor activities (walking, running and cycling) will also be extended to other sports.
The practice of outdoor activities (walking, running and cycling) will also be extended to other sports. / EFE

The use of masks on public transport will be mandatory from 12 years and family gatherings of no more than ten people will be allowed

The Belgian National Security Council, which includes federal and regional political leaders and a team of experts, has decided this Friday after a meeting that lasted more than six hours, the package of measures that will mark the gradual return to normality in this country. With less strict confinement than in Spain, Belgium plans its de-escalation with several key dates starting next May 4.

That day will allow the return to activity in non-essential sectors such as construction. Compliance with strict safety protocols will be required, starting with the guarantee that workers will be able to maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meters. Likewise, from May 11 all commercial establishments will be able to open their doors with the same requirement of maintaining hygiene and minimum distances between customers. Today they only serve the public supermarkets, small food stores, pharmacies and, since last Saturday, also DIY and garden stores.

The use of masks will be compulsory in public transport and in those places where physical separation cannot be guaranteed from day 4 and from 12 years of age. The practice of outdoor activities (walking, running and cycling) will also be extended to other sports in the coming days and walks of up to three people will be allowed together, even if they do not reside in the same residence. And already from the 4th family reunions will be authorized, and of friends of a maximum of ten people in a timely manner. Looking ahead to the 18th, the return to face-to-face school activity at certain educational levels is contemplated.

The Council meeting started at two-thirty in the afternoon and ended seven hours later. At 22.00 PM Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès appeared, who defended the slow return to normality in the need to avoid a new outbreak of the pandemic . “The lack of confinement depends largely on the evolution of the health situation. Our work is based on assumptions, forecasts, and nobody can predict with certainty what will happen tomorrow. The main objective continues to be to avoid saturation in hospitals and certain measures may vary depending on the evolution of the virus.

This Friday, the expert committee has reported 190 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours (91 in hospitals 97 in nursing homes), bringing the number of deaths in the country to 6,679. The total number of infections stands at 44,293 after 1,497 new infections were reported, and the number of patients who have been discharged from hospital (322) has exceeded that of new admissions (210), which has allowed the inertia of detente in the ICUs in the country, 23 fewer beds are occupied and 681 patients receive artificial ventilation. “We have achieved our collective goal and that gives us short-term prospects of being able to gradually resume the course of our lives,” said one of the experts, Benoît Ramacker.

The virologist Emmanuel André, who has been the spokesman for the crisis committee that daily reports in this country on the spread of the pandemic for at least six weeks, has been the great absentee from the briefing on Friday. He has resigned from the post “for personal and professional reasons.” Through his Twitter account, André announced the resignation with this message: «We have entered another phase of the epidemic, a phase that will take time. It is time for me to take a few days with my children, which I have not seen much in the last months, and to rethink how I can continue contributing in the future ».

- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

French Justice rejects Amazon’s appeal and limits its activity

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
French Justice rejects Amazon's appeal and limits its activity An Amazon truck in the north of France / REUTERS The platform...
Read more

Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain A young woman walks in a...
Read more

Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
"Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European" Enrico Letta, during a summit in Villa Madama, Rome, when...
Read more

The ‘Marshall plan’ would raise the EU’s shock burden against the coronavirus to 5 billion

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The 'Marshall plan' would raise the EU's shock burden against the coronavirus to 5 billion Ursula von der Leyen. President...
Read more

France restricts sale of nicotine patches, the latest ‘miracle remedy’ against Covid-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
France restricts sale of nicotine patches, the latest 'miracle remedy' against Covid-19 Long lines in Paris to enter a supermarket....
Read more

A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, which can...
Read more

Block title

Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

The iPhone 9 may not come alone: ​​it will have a larger model

Apple should have already presented its new iPhone SE 2 (Although everyone already assumes that they will be called...
Read more
Smart Devices

Xiaomi 1S, the folding electric scooter for when we go out again

Brian Adam - 0
As we approach 40 days of confinement by the coronavirus, it seems to us as a distant memory that of walking through the streets...
Read more
Social Media

Samsung adds a blood pressure meter to their Galaxy Watch

Brian Adam - 0
When the first ones started arriving in 2012 and 2013 smartwatch from major companies like Samsung it became clear that His main concern would...
Read more
Corona Virus

French Justice rejects Amazon’s appeal and limits its activity

Brian Adam - 0
French Justice rejects Amazon's appeal and limits its activity An Amazon truck in the north of France / REUTERS The platform...
Read more
Corona Virus

Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain

Brian Adam - 0
Germany warns its citizens that this summer they will not have holidays in Spain A young woman walks in a...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

IPhone SE 2 may not come alone: ​​Apple works on a new iPad Mini

Brian Adam - 0
The iPad Mini has gone through several phases within the Apple universe. From an indisputable initial success, back in 2012, which spanned four generations...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.