The next versions of Chrome will help you save battery, you know how?

When a new mobile arrives, many of us jump to see its hardware specifications to see how it has been the work they have done in allowing us to enjoy more hours with a 4 or 5,000 mAh battery. We always think that the operating system does a lot when it comes to managing energy efficiency, but we must not forget that a good part of that responsibility also falls on the apps that we install. That includes laptops.

If any of them is poorly developed and eats too many resources, it will not matter how much the manufacturer has worked because everything will be nothing. And something like this will happen with Chrome, which is one of its next official releases it will contain a lot to save energy in all those resources that it demands of us when we use it.

Version 86 will be key

Although we still have a couple more updates to get to 86, according to information published by TheWindowsClub, they have detected how that version of Google Chrome will help increase battery life in a percentage that they place around 28%. That, if we translate it into real-time for extra use, it seems that it will be about two more hours.

JavaScript effect on the use of a laptop battery. TheWindowsClub

The test was carried out on two computers, one that ran the current version of Chrome, the 84, and another that release that is still in testing. and each of the devices, the same 36 tabs were opened that were left in the background. The difference in battery drain on each of those computers dictated that extra 120 minutes of computer use for normal application performance.

Now, where does that Chrome energy efficiency reside? Well, the answer must be found in the JavaScript timer and tracker, which in the current version of the browser are still active even when the tab is in the background, while in version 86 they stop, their execution stops, so the system does not spend unnecessary resources on something that is not in view of the user.

Although this efficiency of version 86 on laptops seems to be on the way, according to the same information, Google also wants to implement it on mobile devices, which will also help our smartphones scratch a few extra minutes of battery in that daily struggle that we maintain to have them the most number of hours on.