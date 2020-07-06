Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
Updated:

The next versions of Chrome will help you save battery, you know how?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

When a new mobile arrives, many of us jump to see its hardware specifications to see how it has been the work they have done in allowing us to enjoy more hours with a 4 or 5,000 mAh battery. We always think that the operating system does a lot when it comes to managing energy efficiency, but we must not forget that a good part of that responsibility also falls on the apps that we install. That includes laptops.

If any of them is poorly developed and eats too many resources, it will not matter how much the manufacturer has worked because everything will be nothing. And something like this will happen with Chrome, which is one of its next official releases it will contain a lot to save energy in all those resources that it demands of us when we use it.

Version 86 will be key

Although we still have a couple more updates to get to 86, according to information published by TheWindowsClub, they have detected how that version of Google Chrome will help increase battery life in a percentage that they place around 28%. That, if we translate it into real-time for extra use, it seems that it will be about two more hours.

JavaScript effect on the use of a laptop battery. TheWindowsClub

The test was carried out on two computers, one that ran the current version of Chrome, the 84, and another that release that is still in testing. and each of the devices, the same 36 tabs were opened that were left in the background. The difference in battery drain on each of those computers dictated that extra 120 minutes of computer use for normal application performance.

Now, where does that Chrome energy efficiency reside? Well, the answer must be found in the JavaScript timer and tracker, which in the current version of the browser are still active even when the tab is in the background, while in version 86 they stop, their execution stops, so the system does not spend unnecessary resources on something that is not in view of the user.

Although this efficiency of version 86 on laptops seems to be on the way, according to the same information, Google also wants to implement it on mobile devices, which will also help our smartphones scratch a few extra minutes of battery in that daily struggle that we maintain to have them the most number of hours on.

More Articles Like This

A giant star has mysteriously disappeared: has it become a black hole?

Space tech Brian Adam -
In a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a really strange event is described: a massive unstable star...
Read more

AnTuTu blocked by Google due to data abuse: Play Protect already warns of danger

Apps Brian Adam -
After kicking AnTuTu out of the Play Store due to the developers relationship with Cheetah Mobile, also kicked out of the store, Google is...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C: new cheap sports bracelet

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has a wide variety of sports watches and bracelets. The company has the popular Mi Band, whose fifth model was announced just a...
Read more

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and also playback: DTT Channels 2.0...
Read more

The latest from Tesla is neither a car nor a battery, but it is "s3xy"

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Merchandising is not a new phenomenon and many automakers turn to it for extra income when they ring the bell with any particular model....
Read more

Google, removed from the Play Store 25 Android apps: they stole Facebook data

Android Brian Adam -
Google has removed from the Android Play Store 25 applications who had continually attempted to phish against Facebook credentials. The discovery was made by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY