The next Airpods will make you listen to music through the bones of your head

It is a strange sensation that runs through your body when you first use a cochlear or bone conduction headphones, because you don’t have any headphones in your ear but you still listen to the music with the same clarity and quality than if you had them, so you do not fully understand how it is possible for audio to be transmitted that way through the bones of our head. But that’s how it is.

These devices have the enormous advantage that we do not stop hearing everything around us while, for example, we go down the street listening to music, so we do not lose attention of the traffic with its cars, buses, vans and honks everywhere. So much so that these models of headphones are recommended for cyclists and other drivers of small vehicles that move around the city, such as electric scooters, scooters, electric bikes, etc.

A patent uncovers new helmets

The point is that Apple has filed a patent for future wireless headsets that would be able to deliver sound in the two most common ways.: both through the air inside our ears (Airpods style), and through the bones of our head. In the patent itself, Apple says that these bone conduction headphones “allow the user to hear sounds through the vibration of the bones in the skull […] Bone conduction headphones are different from air conduction headphones, which convert sound signals into air vibrations that are then detected by the human ear. “Thanks to this conduction through the bones” the sound signals are transmitted directly to the user’s body, through direct contact […] Different types of bone conduction headphones can operate by contacting different parts of the user’s head and transmitting sound through different parts of the skull. “

Apple patent for new headphones.

In the usage specifications, those from Cupertino talk about using several of the most common bones for these tasks, such as the sphenoid, which is the one that is stimulated as you can see in the opening image, but it is also possible to do it through others such as the mandible, the nasal, etc. In addition, the Apple patent specifies the use of “multipath stimulation” to separate audio signals of different frequencies (high, medium and low) and deliver them separately to achieve that range. This idea seeks to supply a problem inherent in this bone conduction system, which is the limitation of sending signals with a maximum of 4,000 Hz. Remember that human hearing allows records of between 20 and 20,000 Hz, so an important range of that spectrum is lost.

How sound is transmitted with future helmets.

We will see, in any case, if this technology ends up reaching new headphones from Californians that, as you can see, do not stop still for a minute.

