Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

The next Airpods will make you listen to music through the bones of your head

By Brian Adam
47
0

Most Viewd

AppleBrian Adam -

An email published by the US congress shows how ruthless Steve Jobs was

That Steve Jobs was a ruthless CEO and entrepreneur is not new, and those who have closely followed the...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Huawei Days active from now: up to 40% discount on myriad products

"Surprise" at midnight: from this moment the promotions related to the Huawei Days initiative, which it provides, are active...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to make TikTok videos with photos from your gallery

TikTok is the fashion application and its videos have become the daily life of the youngest but also of...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to add your face to a GIF and share it on WhatsApp

Make your WhatsApp conversations even more fun with this app, which allows you to insert your face or that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It is a strange sensation that runs through your body when you first use a cochlear or bone conduction headphones, because you don’t have any headphones in your ear but you still listen to the music with the same clarity and quality than if you had them, so you do not fully understand how it is possible for audio to be transmitted that way through the bones of our head. But that’s how it is.

These devices have the enormous advantage that we do not stop hearing everything around us while, for example, we go down the street listening to music, so we do not lose attention of the traffic with its cars, buses, vans and honks everywhere. So much so that these models of headphones are recommended for cyclists and other drivers of small vehicles that move around the city, such as electric scooters, scooters, electric bikes, etc.

A patent uncovers new helmets

The point is that Apple has filed a patent for future wireless headsets that would be able to deliver sound in the two most common ways.: both through the air inside our ears (Airpods style), and through the bones of our head. In the patent itself, Apple says that these bone conduction headphones “allow the user to hear sounds through the vibration of the bones in the skull […] Bone conduction headphones are different from air conduction headphones, which convert sound signals into air vibrations that are then detected by the human ear. “Thanks to this conduction through the bones” the sound signals are transmitted directly to the user’s body, through direct contact […] Different types of bone conduction headphones can operate by contacting different parts of the user’s head and transmitting sound through different parts of the skull. “

Apple patent for new headphones.

In the usage specifications, those from Cupertino talk about using several of the most common bones for these tasks, such as the sphenoid, which is the one that is stimulated as you can see in the opening image, but it is also possible to do it through others such as the mandible, the nasal, etc. In addition, the Apple patent specifies the use of “multipath stimulation” to separate audio signals of different frequencies (high, medium and low) and deliver them separately to achieve that range. This idea seeks to supply a problem inherent in this bone conduction system, which is the limitation of sending signals with a maximum of 4,000 Hz. Remember that human hearing allows records of between 20 and 20,000 Hz, so an important range of that spectrum is lost.

How sound is transmitted with future helmets.

We will see, in any case, if this technology ends up reaching new headphones from Californians that, as you can see, do not stop still for a minute.

>

More Articles Like This

Los 23 análisis de julio de Xataka: 7 móviles, 4 televisores, auriculares inalámbricos y todas nuestras reviews con sus notas

Reviews Brian Adam -
El verano ya está aquí, pero nosotros no paramos de probar los últimos dispositivos. Os lo mostramos con la mesa de análisis...
Read more

Motorola VerveBuds 800: true wireless and great autonomy at a great price

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Motorola continues its path as one of the brands that present the most novelties within the mobile panorama in what Wireless audio devices...
Read more

Hisense ULED H55U7QF, review: a TV to storm the mid-range thanks to its great implementation of FALD technology

Reviews Brian Adam -
The new objective of Chinese brands is to conquer the television market. And Hisense is one of the manufacturers that is...
Read more

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, análisis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Analizamos el último juego de la franquicia de Sword Art Online que sigue de cerca las aventuras de Kirito en el mundo virtual de...
Read more

It is official: Apple recognizes that the new iPhone will not arrive on time

Mobile Brian Adam -
Both analysts specialized in Apple, and leakers who publish information from within the company, have been predicting for months that the coronavirus crisis...
Read more

In Death Unchained Review: an original rogue like for Oculus Quest

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Are you ready to take up your bow and take good aim to transform yourself into a great archer in virtual reality? Let's jump back...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android593Apple252Apps717Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence56Car Tech118Celebrities41Communication104Community314Computing138Corona Virus740Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy100Editor's Pick195Electronics86Entertainment618Facebook114Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews70Game Reviews193Gaming326Google244Health111How to?431Humans of Tallaght271Instagram32iphone114Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3235Microsoft61Mobile643Movies60Phone Reviews226Reviews567Robotics58Rovers53Science163Shopping Guide302Smart Gadgets881Social Networks365Space tech207Sports1016Sq.News3Tech Giants88Tech News3937Tesla61TikTOk32Top Stories811Twitter45WhatsApp192Windows152Youtube44

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY