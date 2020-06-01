Latest news
The new TikTok boss will have to make his way to Washington

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Kevin Mayer will have to learn some new moves if he wants to succeed as the new CEO of China's TikTok. The outgoing executive of Walt Disney contributes a lot to the party that the social network of videos, usually musicals, needs. He was the streaming chief of the giant mouse Mickey, and before that, an ace of mergers. But TikTok parent ByteDance, where Mayer will also be chief operating officer, also needs him to handle tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Mayer was one of the leading architects of Disney's most lavish purchases, from that of a large portion of Fox to that of Lucasfilm. He then led Disney +, a key initiative to better fight Netflix, launching a service that has reached an impressive 50 million subscribers since it launched in November.

Mayer was among the candidates to succeed Bob Iger as head of the entertainment company. That did not happen: the board of directors elected the head of its theme parks, Bob Chapek. So it doesn't surprise much that Mayer was looking for something else.

Being an established executive in the United States, ByteDance can expect Mayer to help calm some of the country's lawmakers' fears about the popularity of TikTok. Washington is already suspicious of its local internet companies, such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, due to its ability to collect user data and the enormous influence they exert. In November, US lawmakers launched a national security investigation into ByteDance's purchase of TikTok's predecessor Musical.ly.

United States-China relations have been further strained since the pandemic. Last week, the White House imposed new restrictions on Huawei's ability to access U.S. suppliers, fearing that Beijing will use it to spy. ByteDance and TikTok have managed to divert calls to appear before lawmakers. Mayer, for his part, will probably have to make his way to Washington.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

