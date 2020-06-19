The new Tesla Model S break the 600km barrier. of autonomy

It is evident that the brands know what is the main objection that their potential customers put in making the leap to buy an electric car: the autonomy of the batteries. As long as these EVs are not capable of storing at least a number of kilometres similar to that of warehouse gasoline or diesel, there will be many users who prefer to continue as they are until they receive better news.

And Tesla, far from wanting to print more horsepower to its engines, which also, You have a declared battle against those extra kilometres that you want to win at the same time firmware, battery technology and other improvements. And what Elon Musk has just announced on his social networks goes precisely in that direction by breaking an important barrier.

2020 Model S gain reach

It has been in his official Twitter account where the Australian has echoed a statement from the company itself where they come to tell that its Model S Long Range Plus has broken the barrier of 600 kilometres of autonomy, Exactly 646, which leaves the first units distributed in 2012 really behind. We are talking about that eight years ago, that same vehicle was only capable of reaching 430 kilometres, so the improvement is substantial.

All Model S cars made since late Jan have 402 mile range. This is just making it official. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2020

So, from this very moment, all Model S Long Range Plus have those 646 kilometres (402 miles) of autonomy which means 20% more compared to the models distributed just 12 months ago, specifically, the 2019 100D with the same battery pack that equips this year’s model right now. That yes, according to the note of Tesla, “tAll Model S Long Range Plus vehicles will receive the new 402-mile rating. ”

To break through that 643-kilometre (402-mile) barrier Americans have had to take action in different areas. One of them is weight, “minimizing each component” as they already learned with the Model 3 and Model Y. In addition, this Model S incorporates “new 8.5-inch-wide wheels that reduce aerodynamic resistance compared to previous “, so they add to the autonomy of the vehicle about 2% extra.

Another measure they have taken is to replace the mechanical oil pump with an electric one, in such a way that it “optimizes lubrication regardless of the speed of the vehicle to reduce friction”. The gearbox has also undergone modifications which, added to the above, also adds an extra 2% autonomy to the batteries of the new Model S. And finally two elements that also claim to have helped achieve that extra range in the new Model S: regenerative braking, which “now operates at a lower deceleration rate, sending more power back to the battery “; and the continuous boost inverter.