Tech NewsCar Tech
Updated:

The new Tesla Model S break the 600km barrier. of autonomy

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Amazon offers: 260 Euros discount on a Samsung 43 ” 4K TV

Amazon is still the protagonist of today's offers. The Seattle giant, after the discounts on Echo devices, also offers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new Tesla Model S break the 600km barrier. of autonomy

It is evident that the brands know what is the main objection that their potential customers put in making the leap to buy an electric car: the autonomy of the batteries. As long as these EVs are not capable of storing at least a number of kilometres similar to that of warehouse gasoline or diesel, there will be many users who prefer to continue as they are until they receive better news.

And Tesla, far from wanting to print more horsepower to its engines, which also, You have a declared battle against those extra kilometres that you want to win at the same time firmware, battery technology and other improvements. And what Elon Musk has just announced on his social networks goes precisely in that direction by breaking an important barrier.

2020 Model S gain reach

It has been in his official Twitter account where the Australian has echoed a statement from the company itself where they come to tell that its Model S Long Range Plus has broken the barrier of 600 kilometres of autonomy, Exactly 646, which leaves the first units distributed in 2012 really behind. We are talking about that eight years ago, that same vehicle was only capable of reaching 430 kilometres, so the improvement is substantial.

So, from this very moment, all Model S Long Range Plus have those 646 kilometres (402 miles) of autonomy which means 20% more compared to the models distributed just 12 months ago, specifically, the 2019 100D with the same battery pack that equips this year’s model right now. That yes, according to the note of Tesla, “tAll Model S Long Range Plus vehicles will receive the new 402-mile rating. ”

To break through that 643-kilometre (402-mile) barrier Americans have had to take action in different areas. One of them is weight, “minimizing each component” as they already learned with the Model 3 and Model Y. In addition, this Model S incorporates “new 8.5-inch-wide wheels that reduce aerodynamic resistance compared to previous “, so they add to the autonomy of the vehicle about 2% extra.

Another measure they have taken is to replace the mechanical oil pump with an electric one, in such a way that it “optimizes lubrication regardless of the speed of the vehicle to reduce friction”. The gearbox has also undergone modifications which, added to the above, also adds an extra 2% autonomy to the batteries of the new Model S. And finally two elements that also claim to have helped achieve that extra range in the new Model S: regenerative braking, which “now operates at a lower deceleration rate, sending more power back to the battery “; and the continuous boost inverter.

More Articles Like This

Amazon brings Echo Auto : Alexa also comes by car

Amazon Brian Adam -
One year after the official announcement of Echo Auto, the device also arrives in Italy. In fact, the dongle that allows you to make...
Read more

Amazon devices are back on offer: up to 35% discount on Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Brian Adam -
Offers are back on Amazon devices. The Seattle giant kicked off one series of discounts on products from the Echo range, but also on...
Read more

MacBook Pro and Air of 2020: users complain about problems with USB 2.0 accessories

Laptops Brian Adam -
In the past few hours, owners of the 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are complaining problems with USB 2.0 accessories which connect to...
Read more

Signing in with your Google account will be easier with ‘one tap’

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the main obstacles that exist on the internet to register on a web page is that we require a lot of information...
Read more

Vodafone, WindTre and TIM: the portability offers of June 2020

Communication Brian Adam -
Our monthly appointment with the offers of Vodafone, WindTre and TIM is back: here are the best promotions to make portability. New month, new portability...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and iPhone Xr among Unieuro’s discounts today

Android Brian Adam -
Even today, the Unieuro day offers, expiring at 11:59 pm. Among the most interesting offers we find some Xiaomi smartphones, including the Redmi Note...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY