The new sprouts begin to have one factor in common: they have been caused by contact indoors

It is vital to promote the outdoors as much as possible,” explained virologist and CSIC researcher Margarita de Val. And it is that if we look at the most extensive studies, we see that “most of the clusters originate in closed spaces and in continuous contact with other people. In gyms, pubs, live music venues, karaoke rooms and similar establishments where people get together for relatively long periods of time. ” A situation that is being observed in the various regrowths that are currently active in Spain. A few sprouts with one factor in common: they are being produced indoors.

We saw this with the German meat industry, with repeat cases of small outbreaks. The proximity of workers, close contact, long hours and poor ventilation is a perfect cocktail for the virus.

Where have these outbreaks occurred?

The Ministry of Health has detected in recent weeks more than a dozen outbreaks of coronavirus, causing in some cases, such as those of Bajo-Aragón, to go back from this state of ‘new normality’ to a state equivalent to that of phase 2.

Where have these outbreaks occurred? These are some of the localized areas and the information you have about your place of origin.

Andalusia: 22 infected have been detected by the contagion in the Zagora pension and in a supervised apartment of the NGO Cepaim, in Algeciras. According to the Board , the outbreak is in the control phase. The origin would have been a 78-year-old man who was staying there and died in the Punta de Europa hospital when he did not overcome the infection. In Granada, there was a cluster within the same family. More worrisome seems the outbreak in Malaga, where almost 90 infections are recorded in the Red Cross Reception, Emergency and Referral Center . The building has been sectored and user exits and entrances have been suspended.

Castilla y León: In Valladolid, there have been three outbreaks, already controlled, in two private residences and in the Río Hortega hospital , where they have caused around twenty positives .

Aragon: One of the most serious sources of contagion is located in Huesca. The indications indicate that the origin would be in one of the largest fruit and vegetable companies in the Bajo Cinca region . The firm would be located in Zaidín. It is believed that there is a direct relationship between this outbreak and the one detected in Binéfar, after a youth party that one of the company’s workers was able to attend. As El Español describes, it would have been a large bottle with more than twenty people on the street , without any type of security measures, masks or preservation of physical distance. Also in the area, the positive of workers in a centre for disabled people in Monzón has been confirmed .

Extremadura: The origin is in the town of Navalmoral de la Mata . The origin would be a North African person who would have maintained direct contact during the “journey” until “reaching the Spanish coast”. This is a case of transmission not occurring in closed spaces but produced by prolonged direct contact over time . In the area, there are already 20 confirmed cases and another 30 isolated people, having been in contact with patient zero.

Asturias: the general director of Public Health, Rafael Cofiño, expresses that “the most foreseeable is that there are outbreaks that we can control, like the latter that we already had”. It refers to cases in two residences , one in Oviedo and the other in Gijón.

Galicia: the Ministry of Health reported an outbreak of eight cases in the council of Xove, A Mariña. All those affected belong to the family circle of the original bearer . Most remain asymptomatic, but telematic monitoring is ongoing and 40 people have been placed in preventive quarantine.

Catalonia: In La Garrotxa an outbreak is investigated that would have affected 31 people. 20 of them work in a meat company in the region. According to Diari de Girona , who quotes sources close to the Noel Alimentària company, the outbreak focused on one of the plants located in Begudà. According to these same sources, the origin would be in a private party but the increase in contagion would have been produced within the company. In Lleida, infections have also been detected in a nursing home, in the Hotel Rambla and on a school farm .

Valencian Community: a total of 7 cases have been detected in the Rafelbunyol community. The case originates from a meat company . Public Health works together with the company and its occupational risk service to carry out more PCR tests, for a total of almost 500 tests.

Murcia: An outbreak linked to passengers on a flight from Bolivia is being monitored . All those affected by this outbreak are in isolation and some 60 people who were in close contact with the positives have been quarantined.

Cantabria: in Santander two sources of contagion have been detected, “not connected to each other”, but “geographically close”. “These are two independent foci of intra-household transmission, between which, at the moment, no epidemiological link has been established, so that, although they are being investigated, they cannot be classified as an outbreak,” the ministry explained. And it is that while in many cases it does have the place of contagion, the virus continues to be transmitted through numerous routes and it is not always possible to determine the transmission site.

Enclosed spaces: an ideal environment for contagion

According to the results of a study of the 318 outbreaks registered in China outside Hubei, “the closed environments in which we live and work are the most commonplace of transmission of the virus. ” According to the preprint, the places where the greatest number of outbreaks were located were the homes, followed by transportation, both closed spaces. In contrast, only one possible focus was identified outdoors. According to a preprint study of Japanese origin, the transmission of the coronavirus in an indoor environment is up to 18.7 times greater than in the open air.

According to the ‘ European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ‘, “several outbreak investigation reports have shown that COVID-19 transmission can be particularly effective in crowded and crowded spaces, such as workplaces such as factories, churches, restaurants, stations skiing, shopping malls, workers’ residences, cruises and vehicles, or indoor events such as parties and dance classes. “