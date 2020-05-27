The new quarantine policies being implemented by the Irish Government will not work on inbound passengers, says Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary.

Michael O'Leary wants to remove the policies he says are ineffective and O'Leary argues that wearing face masks allows people to get back to flying safely again from July.

Michael O 'Leary said that applying quarantine to passengers arriving at the country's airports and ports from tomorrow is a political exercise.

He added that this country is recovering from the coronary virus crisis much more slowly than other European countries.

By law, from tomorrow onwards, people coming in to the country from any other country will have to fill in a form indicating where they will be staying and will have to wait at that address and self-isolate done there for 14 days.