The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But in this case we are at the first glance of the normal version, what can we expect?

The Motorola Edge will be a mid-range smartphone, the younger sibling of the flagship Motorola Edge +, which means it will likely share the same chassis, but will come with trimmed specs.

This would be the new Motorola Edge

The name Motorola Edge is probably due to its cascading screen. However, it is not as pronounced as other devices that we find on the market since it has physical volume and power buttons on one side, instead of touch buttons.

At the bottom of the Motorola Edge they also have a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, in the back there would be a 64 MP main sensoras well as units of 16 megapixel and 16MP ultra wide angle. It will also have an AF laser module, along with the Moto logo, which in this case does not work as a fingerprint scanner.

An optical fingerprint scanner would be used on the screen, as in the vast majority of high-end and some mid-range smartphones. For selfies, you will have a 25MP sensor placed in a cutout inside the screen.

Speaking of the screen, it will use an OLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and will have dimensions of 6.67 inches with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will have three software controlled modes: 90Hz, 60Hz and automatic mode, which will alternate between the two as necessary.

The Motorola Edge will use a processor Snapdragon 765 accompanied by 6GB of RAM. It is unclear whether the phone will have a 5G version or not. But the data states that it will have a 4,500 mAh battery without wireless charging.

In contrast, the Motorola Edge + will have a Snapdragon 865 with up to 12GB of RAM, a 5,170mAh battery, possibly a 108MP main camera, and will support the 5G network. We will have to wait to see what finally happens between these two models of the company. | Source: XDA-Developers