Thursday, May 7, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

The new iPhone SE arrives at Telcel!

By Brian Adam
3
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Here is the name of the helicopter that will fly to the Red Planet: Ingenuity

In a few months a helicopter will arrive on the Red Planet. Yes, you read that right: NASA's Mars...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook

Although the messaging app is undoubtedly the most used in much of the world to communicate with our family...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Unieuro: 500 Euro discount on the Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55 "OLED TV

New Unieuro offer on TV. Today the distribution chain offers an interesting discount on Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55-inch, which is...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

How to have Windows 10 May 2020 Update before anyone else

Yesterday, Microsoft finally announced the official name of Windows 10 2004 (20H1), which will be renamed May 2020 Update...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

A new documentary about the Irish language outside the Gaeltacht to be broadcast on TG4 tonight

Ciara Ní Éire hopes for a new documentary on the life of an Irish speaker living in the city...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iphone se

Any day of the year is perfect to release and Manzana you have an incredible choice, since your new iPhone SE (2020) already in presale at Telcel. Its design, power and price will delight you! Here we present it to you.

Main features of the new iPhone SE

Design

It has an LCD panel of 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels and you will find it in white, black and red, classic colors that will help you highlight your style. Its design reminds us a bit of the iPhone 8, but its interior makes the difference.

iphone se telcel "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28 -2.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28-2-150x150.jpeg 150w, https: / /holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28-2-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/04 / WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28-2-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

Performance and power

The iPhone SE has a processor A13 Bionic, the same as iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which guarantees great performance and the guarantee that you will receive the next software updates. It has iOS 13 which gives it a great performance.

iphone se telcel "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28 -1.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28-1-150x150.jpeg 150w, https: / /holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28-1-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/04 / WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-24-at-11.08.28-1-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

Memory

You have several options to choose from, since you find the new device with internal memory capacity of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB.

Camera

If you love taking photos, you will enjoy the 12 megapixels from your rear camera and 7 megapixels in front, both have the portrait mode function, capable of blurring the background.

The price in Telcel Online Store of the 64GB iPhone SE it will be of $ 10,999.00.

Stay tuned so you can be one of the first to enjoy the new iPhone SE with #euroXlive.

 

More Articles Like This

How to get certificates in minutes to ask for help during the pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
New services appear that speed up the necessary paperwork with the administration. The coronavirus crisis has brought to the world economy a scenario in which...
Read more

Windows 10X will also arrive on laptops, Microsoft: "the market has changed"

Cyber World Brian Adam - 0
After the first image of Windows 10X on a single screen device, confirmation from Microsoft arrives. The Colossus of Redmond has in fact officially...
Read more

Do you know the meaning of the white heart emoji on WhatsApp?

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
() With 2 billion users, WhatsApp It is without a doubt the most used instant messaging app in the world. For that reason, WhatsApp always...
Read more

iOS 14: All the news that could come to iPhone

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
For Manzana, It is important to renew and update your technology year after year and thus provide your users with the best experiences. This...
Read more

Mediaworld: 200 Euro discount on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
After reporting the eBay discount on the LG TV, we always remain in the home entertainment sector, with an interesting one offer proposed by...
Read more

Google Maps already shows metro and bus connections from anywhere

Cyber World Brian Adam - 0
Now it is easier to know how to get anywhere. Google Maps has these things, that you suddenly come in a day after an update...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

How to get certificates in minutes to ask for help during the pandemic

New services appear that speed up the necessary paperwork with the administration. The coronavirus crisis has brought to the world...
Read more
Smart World

The new iPhone SE arrives at Telcel!

Brian Adam - 0
Any day of the year is perfect to release and Manzana you have an incredible choice, since your new iPhone SE (2020) already in...
Read more
Cyber World

Windows 10X will also arrive on laptops, Microsoft: "the market has changed"

Brian Adam - 0
After the first image of Windows 10X on a single screen device, confirmation from Microsoft arrives. The Colossus of Redmond has in fact officially...
Read more
Social Networks

Do you know the meaning of the white heart emoji on WhatsApp?

Brian Adam - 0
() With 2 billion users, WhatsApp It is without a doubt the most used instant messaging app in the world. For that reason, WhatsApp always...
Read more
Smart World

iOS 14: All the news that could come to iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
For Manzana, It is important to renew and update your technology year after year and thus provide your users with the best experiences. This...
Read more
Online Shopping

Mediaworld: 200 Euro discount on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
After reporting the eBay discount on the LG TV, we always remain in the home entertainment sector, with an interesting one offer proposed by...
Read more
Cyber World

Google Maps already shows metro and bus connections from anywhere

Brian Adam - 0
Now it is easier to know how to get anywhere. Google Maps has these things, that you suddenly come in a day after an update...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY