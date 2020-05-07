The new iPhone SE arrives at Telcel!

Any day of the year is perfect to release and Manzana you have an incredible choice, since your new iPhone SE (2020) already in presale at Telcel. Its design, power and price will delight you! Here we present it to you.

Main features of the new iPhone SE

Design

It has an LCD panel of 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels and you will find it in white, black and red, classic colors that will help you highlight your style. Its design reminds us a bit of the iPhone 8, but its interior makes the difference.

Performance and power

The iPhone SE has a processor A13 Bionic, the same as iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which guarantees great performance and the guarantee that you will receive the next software updates. It has iOS 13 which gives it a great performance.

Memory

You have several options to choose from, since you find the new device with internal memory capacity of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB.

Camera

If you love taking photos, you will enjoy the 12 megapixels from your rear camera and 7 megapixels in front, both have the portrait mode function, capable of blurring the background.

The price in Telcel Online Store of the 64GB iPhone SE it will be of $ 10,999.00.

Stay tuned so you can be one of the first to enjoy the new iPhone SE with #euroXlive.