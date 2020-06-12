The new iPhone SE 2 is again on offer on Amazon

Go back to Apple’s new iPhone SE 2 offer on Amazon. Today the e-commerce of Jeff Bezos offers an interesting discount on the smartphone of the Cupertino company, which can be taken home at an affordable price compared to the list price.

Let’s be clear: this is not an offer that makes the miracle cry, but the savings are considerable even if we consider that it is a smartphone recently available on the market, and also Apple’s lack of aptitude for making offers.

iPhone SE 2, in the variant with 128 gigabytes of memory and colouring (PRODUCT) RED, is available at 527.12 Euros, 21.88 Euros less than the 549 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 4%.

The smartphone includes a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera with portrait mode, portrait lighting, depth control, new generation Smart HDR and 4K video recording. The FaceTime front lens instead is 7 megapixels and also includes portrait mode. There is also the Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, while under the body there is also the A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine third generation. It is also compatible with fast charging.

Shipping and sales are made directly from Amazon.