MobileAndroidiphoneTech NewsShopping Guide
Updated:

The new iPhone SE 2 is again on offer on Amazon

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon's new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive this year with four different models

There was a time that everyone will remember, in which companies were able to shield themselves to avoid leaks...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new iPhone SE 2 is again on offer on Amazon

Go back to Apple’s new iPhone SE 2 offer on Amazon. Today the e-commerce of Jeff Bezos offers an interesting discount on the smartphone of the Cupertino company, which can be taken home at an affordable price compared to the list price.

Let’s be clear: this is not an offer that makes the miracle cry, but the savings are considerable even if we consider that it is a smartphone recently available on the market, and also Apple’s lack of aptitude for making offers.

iPhone SE 2, in the variant with 128 gigabytes of memory and colouring (PRODUCT) RED, is available at 527.12 Euros, 21.88 Euros less than the 549 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 4%.

The smartphone includes a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera with portrait mode, portrait lighting, depth control, new generation Smart HDR and 4K video recording. The FaceTime front lens instead is 7 megapixels and also includes portrait mode. There is also the Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, while under the body there is also the A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine third generation. It is also compatible with fast charging.

Shipping and sales are made directly from Amazon.

More Articles Like This

Chromebook: will Google laptops manage to break through in Italy?

Laptop Reviews Brian Adam -
The new Google-branded laptops have also arrived in Italy. Will they truly revolutionize a long-standing market? No longer just Windows and Mac. The laptop market...
Read more

Xiaomi launches a huge 30,000 mAh battery and a new fan

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to launch new products on the market, and the company seems ready to offer all kinds of fans. After presenting the...
Read more

Google Stadia already works on Android TV with its application, so you can play on your TV

Apps Brian Adam -
Google's streaming games platform is in the process of expanding its use to most Android devices. And Android TV is among them even if...
Read more

Google Maps is updated and lets you use YouTube Music in the browser

Apps Brian Adam -
For a long time, it is normal that the browsers (of maps) of our mobiles are able to connect to other services external with...
Read more

Microsoft allows calls and messages between Teams and Skype users although with limitations

Microsoft Brian Adam -
To speak of Microsoft applications to facilitate teamwork is to speak of Teams, but it is also obligatory to name Skype. In fact, not...
Read more

WindTre, the remodulations start: increases for some offers from July 13th

Communication Brian Adam -
A few months from the launch of the WindTre operator, the result of the union between Wind and Tre, the first modulations for users...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The new iPhone SE 2 is again on offer on Amazon

Go back to Apple's new iPhone SE 2 offer on Amazon. Today the e-commerce of Jeff Bezos offers an...
Read more
Laptop Reviews

Chromebook: will Google laptops manage to break through in Italy?

Brian Adam -
The new Google-branded laptops have also arrived in Italy. Will they truly revolutionize a long-standing market? No longer just Windows and Mac. The laptop market...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Xiaomi launches a huge 30,000 mAh battery and a new fan

Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to launch new products on the market, and the company seems ready to offer all kinds of fans. After presenting the...
Read more
Latest news

Summer education program for children with disabilities announced

Brian Adam -
The Government has announced a summer education program for children with special needs and for children in disadvantaged schools. An educational program is provided with...
Read more
Community

The number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the North is 30% higher than the daily figures.

Brian Adam -
At least 2,242 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic The number of Covid-19 deaths in the North is over 30%...
Read more
Apps

Google Stadia already works on Android TV with its application, so you can play on your TV

Brian Adam -
Google's streaming games platform is in the process of expanding its use to most Android devices. And Android TV is among them even if...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps is updated and lets you use YouTube Music in the browser

Brian Adam -
For a long time, it is normal that the browsers (of maps) of our mobiles are able to connect to other services external with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: