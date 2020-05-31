Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Updated:

The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

We have been talking for a few weeks about the new 2019 iPad Pro and the truth is that it does not match what has been seen in recent years that in 2019 we will have new models The first generation of iPad Pro arrived in 2015, the second in 2017 and the third (with deep renovation) in 2018, so the next would have to wait until 2020. But with Apple you never know.

The case is that a very interesting video has appeared in which they are compared a 12.9-inch iPad Pro model from 2018 with another that will presumably be from 2019. And at first glance there don’t seem to be any differences in size, shapes and elements like the USB-C port or the speakers and connectors for the Smart Keyboard except … for the camera!

Triple camera in the style of iPhone 11 Pro

That is the only element that we see within the set that differs from what was seen in the 2018 model, when the Apple tablet came to the market with a single lens. Let’s not fool ourselves, most users do not give these devices a use as a camera And despite Apple’s many attempts, its sensors were never a claim for most buyers.

2019 iPad Pro triple camera module.
2019 iPad Pro triple camera module. AppleInsider

Remember that the iPads have always had cameras to walk around the house, without too many pretensions and only with the arrival of the first Pro models were they equipped with sensors of a certain quality, distantly close to those that arrived year after year with each new iPhone, so that It remains to be seen that those from Cupertino will make such an important leap in this area.

Please note that last year, for example, the iPad Pro came with a single camera when the iPhone XS already had two. This indicates that either there is a change in strategy, or from Apple this year they want to make a commitment to photography on their new tablets that they had not done in previous generations.

Be that as it may, that triple camera module would place each sensor differently from those of the iPhone 11 Pro, although with a similar design since they resort to a square module, as has already happened with smartphones. Of course, if the iPad Pro are going to change in 2019, we will have to wait for October / November, which has been, on other occasions, the moment chosen by Apple to announce new tablets. If not, the thing would go (as it should be) to 2020.

>

