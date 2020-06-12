The new iPad Air and iPad Mini are going to change many things, do you know which ones?

With the launch of the "Pro" range it seems that the main model of the category, the iPad, is a little overshadowed and like in no man's land because it does not stop looking with envy at the benefits of its older brothers, while they barely let it renew itself with any novelty (compatibility with Apple Pencil, smart keyboard, etc.) and, of course, renouncing to improve its design, which is still anchored in that iPad Air of the year 2013.

Seven years for the same design in technology is a lot, and It does not seem that Apple will care too much about not changing the fundamental lines of its tablets Cheaper, still offering those top and bottom edges of the screen and the Home button with Touch ID. And for the models that could come out in this year 2020, things do not seem to change excessively, do they?

More screen and new connector?

If you remember, last year's iPad Air (or iPad just) did something that no one would have expected, which is increase the inches of your screen from 9.7 to 10.5. That gesture meant a lot because he was telling everyone that this size, which was the same since the first generation of 2010, had become obsolete.

So they adopted a much larger size, which this year will also change. According to information published in different media, Apple is going to integrate a new 11-inch screen in its iPad Air, which means putting yourself at the same height as the smallest model of the "Pro" tablets. An increase that is caused by the change in technology that they will use and that has miniLED panels as their main ally.

Apple iPad.

These new components are thinner and lighter, making them allows you to slim down the size of the device and compensate for that increase without growing too much in weight and size. This would lead, almost necessarily, a reduction of the side bezels to stay within the measures of the current iPad Air. And it would not make much sense to make a much more spectacular model than the ones Californians have right now in stores. The iPad Mini, by the way, would be another beneficiary of the arrival of this technology miniLED and its screen would also grow from 7.9 inches to 8.5.

The new tablets would go on sale with the A13 Bionic chip, which is the same one that installs the entire range of iPhone 11 that hit stores last year. Incidentally, the same sources venture to predict that these models will forget about Apple's Lightning connector, to embrace USB-C like "Pro" models. This, of course, remains to be seen.

>