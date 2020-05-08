Friday, May 8, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

The new Google Chromecast will bring the accessory that users have been asking for years

By Brian Adam
50
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp shows new images of how we will use it on various devices

The messaging app continues to experiment with this feature. We have commented on other occasions that WhatsApp usually takes a...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

A new documentary about the Irish language outside the Gaeltacht to be broadcast on TG4 tonight

Ciara Ní Éire hopes for a new documentary on the life of an Irish speaker living in the city...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

This fossil immortalizes a 200 million year struggle for survival

The fossils of prey and its hunter have been found, the latter similar to a squid, still intertwined in...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

How to have Windows 10 May 2020 Update before anyone else

Yesterday, Microsoft finally announced the official name of Windows 10 2004 (20H1), which will be renamed May 2020 Update...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook

Although the messaging app is undoubtedly the most used in much of the world to communicate with our family...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Here is the name of the helicopter that will fly to the Red Planet: Ingenuity

In a few months a helicopter will arrive on the Red Planet. Yes, you read that right: NASA's Mars...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new Google Chromecast will bring the accessory that users have been asking for years
The new Google Chromecast will bring the accessory that users have been asking for years

It seems that the launch of a new Chromecast is approaching And, in addition to improving the device as an independent entity,

Google may want to give it more entity by adding an accessory that many of us have been asking for years.

Chromecast is one of the best devices in recent years because it is one of the easiest ways to turn any television into a SmartTV. Simply connect the device to the HDMI port and start sending content from the mobile or PC to the TV.

We can send applications like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO or Prime Video, but also Google’s (YouTube or Google Photos) and screen mirroring of the mobile or PC to send applications such as WhatsApp or Instagram. However, it does not work if we do not have another device that feeds it with content.

According to the rumours and leaks, and how to read on Android Police, Google would be looking to give more presence to Chromecast with a platform more similar to Android TV. You have to wait to see if this is true, which would be very good news to compete against you like devices like the Xiaomi Mi Box S or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, but these devices stand out, in addition to the platform, by command.

The new Chromecast Ultra could include a controller, something that the registration that Google has made in the Taiwanese certification agency hints, and in addition to controlling the content with buttons, we can give voice commands through an integrated microphone.

This makes sense if we consider that Google has Google Assistant and that Amazon already has a command that allows giving orders to the assistant Alexa.

Now, It only remains to see when Google will present the new Chromecast with remote … and if it will be in May. The cancellation of events such as Google I / O (it will not be done in person due to the coronavirus, but not via online), we do not know if Google will move announcements and possible launches planned for the event … or if they will be carried out by other means.

More Articles Like This

Tesla collapses on the stock market after writing Elon Musk on Twitter that the shares are very expensive

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
Write in your official account that you will sell your physical properties There have been three tweets from Tesla's founder and first shareholder, Elon Musk....
Read more

Apple TV 4K, launch is imminent: coming soon with A12X Bionic processor?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Jon Prosser, a well-known American leaker, after predicting the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, officially released in recent days, in recent weeks, has...
Read more

Unieuro: over 200 Euro discount on the Sony HT-STS5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
Even today, at Unieuro we find a very interesting offer on a Dolby Atmos soundbar. To be included in the discounts of the distribution...
Read more

Here’s how the "slime" on board the International Space Station works

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Luca Parmitano and ESA and NASA astronaut Christina Koch tested in 2019 the operation of the slime without the absence of gravity. The demonstration...
Read more

WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in voice and video calls to eight

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The new beta now allows you to see the maximum number of participants. A few days ago we told here that WhatsApp was preparing to...
Read more

How to export chats in the version of WhatsApp for iPhone

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Save conversations that you want to keep as a memory. It seems a little absurd that two applications such as WhatsApp on iPhone and Android...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Tesla collapses on the stock market after writing Elon Musk on Twitter that the shares are very expensive

Write in your official account that you will sell your physical properties There have been three tweets from Tesla's founder...
Read more
Smart World

Apple TV 4K, launch is imminent: coming soon with A12X Bionic processor?

Brian Adam - 0
Jon Prosser, a well-known American leaker, after predicting the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, officially released in recent days, in recent weeks, has...
Read more
Online Shopping

Unieuro: over 200 Euro discount on the Sony HT-STS5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Even today, at Unieuro we find a very interesting offer on a Dolby Atmos soundbar. To be included in the discounts of the distribution...
Read more
Techology

Here’s how the "slime" on board the International Space Station works

Brian Adam - 0
Luca Parmitano and ESA and NASA astronaut Christina Koch tested in 2019 the operation of the slime without the absence of gravity. The demonstration...
Read more
Entertainment

Ten 90s cult to be rediscovered in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The 90s, the years of 2Pac and Nirvana, by Agassi and Roberto Baggio, but also years in which the cinema (especially the independent one...
Read more
Smart World

WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in voice and video calls to eight

Brian Adam - 0
The new beta now allows you to see the maximum number of participants. A few days ago we told here that WhatsApp was preparing to...
Read more
Smart World

How to export chats in the version of WhatsApp for iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Save conversations that you want to keep as a memory. It seems a little absurd that two applications such as WhatsApp on iPhone and Android...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY