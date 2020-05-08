The new Google Chromecast will bring the accessory that users have been asking for years

It seems that the launch of a new Chromecast is approaching And, in addition to improving the device as an independent entity,

Google may want to give it more entity by adding an accessory that many of us have been asking for years.

Chromecast is one of the best devices in recent years because it is one of the easiest ways to turn any television into a SmartTV. Simply connect the device to the HDMI port and start sending content from the mobile or PC to the TV.

We can send applications like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO or Prime Video, but also Google’s (YouTube or Google Photos) and screen mirroring of the mobile or PC to send applications such as WhatsApp or Instagram. However, it does not work if we do not have another device that feeds it with content.

According to the rumours and leaks, and how to read on Android Police, Google would be looking to give more presence to Chromecast with a platform more similar to Android TV. You have to wait to see if this is true, which would be very good news to compete against you like devices like the Xiaomi Mi Box S or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, but these devices stand out, in addition to the platform, by command.

The new Chromecast Ultra could include a controller, something that the registration that Google has made in the Taiwanese certification agency hints, and in addition to controlling the content with buttons, we can give voice commands through an integrated microphone.

This makes sense if we consider that Google has Google Assistant and that Amazon already has a command that allows giving orders to the assistant Alexa.

Now, It only remains to see when Google will present the new Chromecast with remote … and if it will be in May. The cancellation of events such as Google I / O (it will not be done in person due to the coronavirus, but not via online), we do not know if Google will move announcements and possible launches planned for the event … or if they will be carried out by other means.