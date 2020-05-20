Wednesday, May 20, 2020
The new Chromium-based Edge very close to expanding the market

By Brian Adam
Edge’s growth is being remarkable. The new Microsoft browser arrived with great ambition on January 15 and since then it has been gaining a presence on all platforms and operating systems on which it is present. We have seen it in Windows 10 and Windows 7, but also in iOS, macOS and Android.

Microsoft has embraced the multiplatform but not even the most sceptical could imagine that Microsoft could end up betting on Linux to bring its applications to a historically rival Windows platform. This is the case of Edge, which is getting closer to being able to download and use in the open-source and free operating system.

Edge for Linux

If a few hours ago we were surprised to learn how Linux was gaining presence in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) and would allow using graphical applications of both Windows 10 and Linux in combination, now it is time to know how the arrival of Edge to Linux it’s very close to coming to an end.

It was news that not unexpectedly, ceases to surprise. Since Ignite 2019 it was public and notorious that Microsoft was working on a version of Edge for Linux. And now it has been seen as some Microsoft Azure engineers, were using Microsoft Edge for Linux during Build 2020.

Edge for Linux appears fleetingly, but it was enough to generate a screenshot and appreciate a design that does not differ too much from other versions. Edge for Linux features a console that houses back page, forward, start and page refresh controls in the same location.

For now, there is no data on the operation of Edge for Linux nor have more details been provided, but everything seems to indicate that it will arrive sooner than expected.

