The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

By Brian Adam
Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to its first smart watch. The cheap brand of the manufacturer of Oppo has entered Spain with enough success, where its phones do not stop reaping good opinions among users thanks to offering low prices and powerful features equivalent to Xiaomi. Now, you're going to try your luck with Smart TV, watch, Bluetooth headphones and one Extreme battery.

Realme TV

The Realme TVs are two televisions of 32 and 43 inches that come with Android TV Pie 9.0. Both televisions have very similar features, although they change in resolution. The 32-inch model has HD resolution, while the 43-inch model has a Full HD panel. Both use VA LCD panels, and are HDR10 and HLG compatible, although the maximum brightness is 380 nits.

In audio, we found that both have two 24 W speakers with separate tweeters, being able to hear a sound range from 148 to 20,000 Hz, so the bass stays on the road as it usually happens with these televisions. Of course, they incorporate Dolby Audio, and Realme affirms that it will soon launch a sound bar with a subwoofer that will have 100 W of power.

The remote has buttons for direct access to Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, as well as a button for Google Assistant. Internally, both televisions have a MediaTek processor with quad-core Cortex A53 at 1.1 GHz and a Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory. On the back it includes three HDMI ports, TV and AV input, two USB ports, an Ethernet, 2.4 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The televisions are certified for Netflix and Amazon Prime, in addition to other platforms in India where these televisions have been initially launched at the moment. The 32-inch model costs 12,999 rupees (157 euros) and the 43-inch model costs 21,999 rupees (266 euros). They will be on sale from June 2.

Realme Watch

With the Realme Watch we find a watch with a 1.4 inch LCD screen 320 x 320 pixels resolution. This watch runs a custom version of Android, similar to what Xiaomi did with the first Amazfit. It can show notifications, control music, calls, use for sports, etc. The battery lasts 7 and 9 days in normal use, or 20 days in economy mode. It has a heart sensor, and a very adjusted price of 3,999 rupees (49 euros), and will be on sale from June 5.

Realme Buds Air Neo

Finally, the Buds Air Neo, their new TWS headphones available in green, red and white. They have touch controls on the sides, which can be customized with the Realme Link app. At the level of appearance they are very similar to AirPods. They have Google Fast Pair to pair with the mobile as soon as they are opened. The driver is 13mm, and they have up to 17 hours of battery life with the case, and 3 hours of continuous use. It also has IPX4 resistance, and a microUSB charging connector in the case of the case.

Its price is 2,999 rupees, about 36 euros to change. They are on sale from today May 25 in white, and the other colors will be on sale later.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2

Finally, we have the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, an external battery with 18 W fast charge, a USB-A port and a USB C port, with a capacity of 10,000 mAh. Its price is 999 rupees, about 12 euros to change.

