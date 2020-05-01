Friday, May 1, 2020
The new CHAdeMO 3.0 standard will be able to charge an electric car in less than 10 minutes

By Brian Adam
The CHAdeMO Association, the organization behind one of the main electric car charging standards, together with the China Electricity Council (CEC), has unveiled a new version of its charging protocol.

Is about CHAdeMO 3.0, also known as ChaoJi, a new generation that promises to offer a power of 500 kW with a maximum current of 600 A. In comparison, the current version, CHAdeMO 2.0, offers a maximum power of 400 kW.

As they point out in Hybrids and Electric, the new generation of the standard can charge an 80 kWh battery in less than ten minutes which can offer a range of about 400 km.

CHAdeMO 3.0

Furthermore, the new CHAdeMO 3.0 connector is lighter and more compact than the previous generation. In the image that Has published the Association, which you can see on these lines, we can see that the connector has indeed reduced its dimensions compared to what we can currently find in the charging stations.

Since the recharging power reaches 500 kW with a maximum current of 600 A, the cable has liquid cooling technology. Furthermore, and to the elimination of the blocking of the connector mechanism on the vehicle side.

The Association guarantees compatibility with previous versions of CHAdeMO, with the Chinese GB / T standard and possibly also with the European and American CCS.

As we said at the beginning, CHAdeMO is one of the most popular connectors for charging electric cars. Based on 2018 data, used by 44% of fast-charging electric vehicles worldwide, including Tesla, which can use this standard through an adapter.

Despite the fact that the presentation has now taken place, the arrival on the market of CHAdeMO 3.0 will be expected. Ahead are the approval tests and then the implementation by manufacturers. So, The new version of the standard is not expected to be available on the market until 2021.

