The new ‘avatars’ arrive on Facebook in comments, Stories and Messenger

Animated avatars allow you to express yourself by creating a digital version of yourself and can be personalized. You can use them throughout Facebook!

Facebook Avatar It is the fun Facebook tool that, like Apple’s Memoji or Bitmojis, allows you to create your own digital representation, to be used in conversations. It is a “virtual mini you” that you can now have on your Facebook profile, in addition to comments, stories and Messenger in an animated way.

Facebook avatars

Facebook Avatar It started in Australia, and little by little it has spread to different parts of the world, each time new clothing, hair and skin tone options have been incorporated; offering you greater possibilities of customization. So you can make a really unique creation.

Now Fidji Simo, head of the application, has announced the expansion of Facebook Avatars, noting that in addition to comments, stories and Messenger, you can also use the avatars soon in the publication of texts with funds.

With so many emotions and expressions to choose from, avatars allow you to react and interact more authentically with family and friends through the app. It is important to us that you can customize your avatar to represent your unique and authentic personality, which is why we are also adding a new range of customizations, such as new hairstyles, complexions and outfits, “she commented.

Creating an avatar is possible from the ‘stickers’ screen from Facebook or Messenger, where the option ‘Create your avatar’ appears. If you still have doubts about how to make your own Avatar, this guide that we leave you here It will be very useful for you.

At the moment, this function is available in the United States, but it will soon arrive in our country. Will you be one of the first to make your Avatar?