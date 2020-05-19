The new app to combat the coronary virus when launched will be in English only

The app being developed as part of the campaign against Covid-19 when launched will be in English only, but the Department of Health says it will be made available in Irish 'shortly thereafter'

An app being developed by the Health Service Executive to assist in the campaign against the crown virus will not be available in Irish when it is launched, says the Department of Health.

The app will initially be in English only according to information provided to Nuacht.ie but an Irish version of it will be available "shortly thereafter", a statement provided by the Department of Health to Nuacht.ie stated.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne had previously promised that the app would be available bilingually.

Minister Kyne gave Conradh na Gaeilge this commitment and said that the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht was working with the Health Service Executive to make the app available bilingually.

The app is being developed to make contact searches easier and to record people in the community who have had contact with someone with Covid-19 disease.

Whoever downloads the app will use Bluetooth to keep track of people in close contact with it. It is said that nobody's names will be used on the app.

If someone has contracted the virus, a message will be sent to anyone who has had contact with it in the previous days, as long as they have the app too.

Waterford-based company NearForm is currently developing the app but it is not known exactly when it will be available.

The Government has been fiercely criticized for the failure of health authorities to translate most of the material relating to Covid-19 into Irish.

As originally reported on this site, very little of the material on the public health crisis being put out by the Department of Health and the Government is available in Irish.

The Secretary General of. Said Julian TG4 News recently that Foras na Gaeilge should be advising the Government on the Department of Health's neglect of the Irish language during the public health crisis.

Foras na Gaeilge has a duty to advise both governments on the use and promotion of the Irish language.

There have already been complaints about the lack of Irish in the material being published by the Department of Health about the public health crisis.

Former Fianna Fáil Minister for the Gaeltacht and TD, Éamon Ó Cuív, told Report.ie that the Government and the Health authorities are showing "disrespect" to the Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking community.

Public health announcements, the latest health advice, press releases, daily bulletins and posters and graphics published by the Government on the deadly disease are all in English only.

Ó Cuív said he had complained to An Coimisinéir Teanga about an information leaflet about the crown virus that was sent to everyone in the country in English only.

The Department of Health later released an Irish version of that leaflet.

The Department of Health announced yesterday afternoon that four others with Covid-19 had died, the lowest number of deaths announced on any day since 26 March.

Two of the four died at the weekend and the other two died in April.

The Department of Health in the North has announced the deaths of six others with Covid-19.

At least 2,029 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,547 people south of the border and 482 north of it.

88 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health in the south, leaving Ireland to date 28,601 cases of Covid-19 disease, 24,200 cases south of the border and 4,401 cases north

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said he was concerned that a new survey shows that 46% of the public think we have suffered the worst of the pandemic.

But Holohan said he was optimistic the disease could be prevented and the release of the lock-up restrictions began today.

He was optimistic that the second phase of the government's abolition plan could begin within three weeks based on how the vast majority of the Irish people have complied with the public health advice to date.

Dr Holohan said it would be at least a week before we could see what footprint the decision to begin to remove restrictions on the spread of the disease and the number of new cases would leave.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will not have any media briefing today as the Chief Medical Officer and other staff will be facing the new Dáil committee set up to examine the handling of the pandemic to date.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 963 of the 1,547 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 843 of these cases, or 55%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.