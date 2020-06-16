Tech NewsComputing
The new AMD Ryzen 3000XT come with the nuts tight: they were already good, and now they are even faster

By Brian Adam
AMD has had a fantastic year with the introduction of its Ryzen 3000 range processors for desktop computers and Ryzen 4000 for notebooks. He doesn’t settle for that, and he’s just released the 3000XT family as an upgraded version of those CPUs for desktop PCs. Thus, we have the new AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT.

The fundamental change of this family of processors is in the maximum clock frequency, which is significantly increased in all these models compared to their “non-XT” variants. What does that mean? More performance per core and therefore more performance both for gamers and users of intensive tasks.

More performance for the same price

The changes to these new processors are not spectacular: gain occurs at maximum frequencies, while the default frequencies remain as they were if we compare these XT processors with the X presented months ago.

ModelCores / ThreadsBase Frequency / Turbo (GHz)Total cache (MB)TDP (W)SocketPrice (dollars)Available
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT12/243.8 / Up to 4.770105AM4499July 7, 2020
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT8/163.9 / Up to 4.736105AM4399July 7, 2020
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT6/123.8 / Up to 4.53595AM4249July 7, 2020

AMD offers three new models: the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT, and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. In all of them core number or TDP are maintained, but also the sale price. The “non-T” models coincide at the moment in price, but it is expected that AMD will lower them taking into account that they are microphones that logically have somewhat less performance than the recently launched XT models.

The standard frequencies are also maintained against the 3900X, 3800XT and 3600X, but what improves is the maximum frequency It can reach 4.7 GHz on the 3900XT (4.6 GHz on the 3900X), 4.7 GHz also on the 3800XT (4.5 GHz on the 3800X) and 4.5 GHz on the 3600XT ( 4.4 GHz on the 3600X). The improvement is due to an improvement in the manufacturing process of these processors, which makes it possible to tighten the nuts a little without compromising any other section.

Another novelty that comes with these processors is the new AMD A520 chipset, more modest in features than versions that had previously appeared for these processors but that will allow users with tighter budgets to access this type of processors.

Price and availability of the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT

The new AMD processors will be available on July 7, 2020, and prices in the United States will be $ 499 for the Ryzen 9 3900XT$ 399 for the Ryzen 7 3800XT and $ 249 for the Ryzen 5 3600XT.

