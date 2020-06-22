The new 64GB iPhone SE 2 is available at a discounted price on eBay

A few weeks after the last promotion, the Apple’s new iPhone SE, the mid-range smartphone of the American company that was launched a few months ago, and is available at a reduced price on eBay from a retailer who has 100% positive feedback.

There iPhone SE 2 version with 64 gigabytes of internal storage and white shell can be purchased for 469.99 Euros, for a saving of 30 Euros compared to the list price. The reseller is PcDistributionSpa, which as we said above is a premium reseller with 100% positive feedback and over 115 thousand reviews.

As happened in other circumstances, the promotion that allows you to save more by buying more units is also available here: by ordering an iPhone SE 2 you get to pay it 469.99 Euros, if you buy 2 465.29 Euros and for 3 you get 460.59 Euros. If you choose more than four units instead the price drops to 455.89 Euros.

The retailer offers free estimated delivery between 30 June and 3 July 2020, and accepts payment with PayPal and Maestro, Visa, Mastercard and PostePay cards. We also accept a 30-day refund, with return costs to be paid by the seller.