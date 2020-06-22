MobileiphoneTech NewsShopping Guide
Updated:

The new 64GB iPhone SE 2 is available at a discounted price on eBay

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new 64GB iPhone SE 2 is available at a discounted price on eBay

A few weeks after the last promotion, the Apple’s new iPhone SE, the mid-range smartphone of the American company that was launched a few months ago, and is available at a reduced price on eBay from a retailer who has 100% positive feedback.

There iPhone SE 2 version with 64 gigabytes of internal storage and white shell can be purchased for 469.99 Euros, for a saving of 30 Euros compared to the list price. The reseller is PcDistributionSpa, which as we said above is a premium reseller with 100% positive feedback and over 115 thousand reviews.

As happened in other circumstances, the promotion that allows you to save more by buying more units is also available here: by ordering an iPhone SE 2 you get to pay it 469.99 Euros, if you buy 2 465.29 Euros and for 3 you get 460.59 Euros. If you choose more than four units instead the price drops to 455.89 Euros.

The retailer offers free estimated delivery between 30 June and 3 July 2020, and accepts payment with PayPal and Maestro, Visa, Mastercard and PostePay cards. We also accept a 30-day refund, with return costs to be paid by the seller.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Hubble shows us the spectacular images of the violent death of a star

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Few events are more impressive than the death of a star. The end of such a large and luminous body violently emits a large...
Read more

How to tell Google Photos which people you want to see in albums

Apps Brian Adam -
Is about a relatively recent feature of Google Photos, especially when compared to other image storage programs and videos in which this management of...
Read more

The Academy, a new puzzle and mystery game with high-quality graphics

Apps Brian Adam -
The Academy is a new 'Point and clicks' mechanic game that follows in the wake of 'escape' style mobile games to offer an intricate...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Book, Ion Book and Flex official : price and card

Laptops Brian Adam -
During an event broadcast starting from 18:00 today 22 June 2020 on the official YouTube channel of Samsung Italy, the South Korean company has...
Read more

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is updated to Android 10 along with the June security patch

Android Brian Adam -
Updates on Xiaomi never end. Not surprisingly, the manufacturer has a wide variety of devices in circulation and among the versions of Android that...
Read more

New method to repel dangerous asteroids: tie them up and throw them away

Space tech Brian Adam -
The danger of an asteroid impact on Earth is more real than anyone can imagine, that's why experts they control the sky on a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY