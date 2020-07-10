The new 64-gigabyte iPhone SE 2 is on offer on eBay, but availability is limited

Back on offer on eBay, through a third-party retailer with 100% positive feedback, the Apple’s new iPhone SE 2, in the variant with 64 gigabytes of internal memory. In fact, a store saves a good amount of money.

The smartphone is available at 448.99 Euros, compared to the 499 Euros listed. The PCDistributionSpa retailer, which as mentioned above has 100% of positive feedback against more than 116 thousand reviews, it also guarantees more substantial discounts if you buy two iPhone SE 2 or three: it goes to 444.50 and 440.01 Euros per unit respectively. If you are willing to take advantage of the offer, however, we recommend that you place your order quickly as in the sheet we read that the available quantity is limited.

Their standard delivery is free with an estimated date between Wednesday 15 and Friday 17 July. Payments with PayPal, Maestro cards, Visa, Mastercard and prepaid PostePay are accepted. As for the return, however, they are guaranteed within 30 days with payment of the costs borne by the seller.

It is also possible to add the accidental damage coverage and one-year theft thanks to Allianz Assistance: simply tick the box and pay a surcharge of 95 Euros and you’re done. All the details will also be shown.