Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

The new 11 "iPad Pro with 256GB of memory is on offer on Amazon at an all-time low

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new 11 'iPad Pro with 256GB of memory is on offer on Amazon at an all-time low

Historic low for the new 11-inch iPad Pro or the model including LiDAR sensor presented just a few months ago. The tablet from the Cupertino company can, in fact, be taken home at the lowest price ever, as suggested by Keepa data.

the11-inch Pro Pad, WiFi Only, with 256GB of storage and space grey colour is available in fact at a discount of 932.95 Euros, for a saving of 76.05 Euros compared to the 1.009 Euros recommended by the manufacturer. The reduction is therefore equal to 8%, a percentage which is certainly not excellent but which is nevertheless noteworthy if we take into account Apple’s standards.

The tablet in question includes a Liquid Retina Edge-To-Edge display with ProMotion technology, True Tone and a wide P3 colour range. It is also based on the A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine and includes a dual rear camera with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, to which is added the LiDAR scanner. On the screen, there is instead the FaceID system for facial recognition and can also guarantee secure payments through the Apple Pay system. iPad Pro also includes four speakers and five microphones for professional-quality sound.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Unieuro day offers: discounts on Samsung smartphones and smartwatches

Android Brian Adam -
To today's discounts of Mediaworld are also added the offers proposed by Unieuro, which like the counterparty will expire at 23:59 today, Wednesday 17...
Read more

This app improves the recommendations of Android TV: discover what to see on Netflix, Disney +, Movistar + and more

Apps Brian Adam -
From your Android TV, you have access to a lot of streaming platforms, you can also receive their recommendations on the TV interface. And...
Read more

How to create and configure alarm clocks in Windows 10

How to? Brian Adam -
Although today's mobile phones have also become the alarm clock for most people, the truth is that our computer can also serve to wake...
Read more

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, first confirmations for 120Hz displays

iphone Brian Adam -
New rumours about the next generation of iPhones. A few hours ago Ross Young published a list of smartphones on his official Twitter account,...
Read more

WhatsApp payments have arrived! Officially available in Latin America

Apps Brian Adam -
If you want to know everything about the new payment methods through WhatsApp, do not stop reading, because they are finally available in Latin...
Read more

WhatsApp will let you listen to the voice memos even if you go to other chats

Apps Brian Adam -
Voice memos are a more than useful resource when what we want to transmit is so much that if we choose to write it...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY