Historic low for the new 11-inch iPad Pro or the model including LiDAR sensor presented just a few months ago. The tablet from the Cupertino company can, in fact, be taken home at the lowest price ever, as suggested by Keepa data.

the11-inch Pro Pad, WiFi Only, with 256GB of storage and space grey colour is available in fact at a discount of 932.95 Euros, for a saving of 76.05 Euros compared to the 1.009 Euros recommended by the manufacturer. The reduction is therefore equal to 8%, a percentage which is certainly not excellent but which is nevertheless noteworthy if we take into account Apple’s standards.

The tablet in question includes a Liquid Retina Edge-To-Edge display with ProMotion technology, True Tone and a wide P3 colour range. It is also based on the A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine and includes a dual rear camera with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, to which is added the LiDAR scanner. On the screen, there is instead the FaceID system for facial recognition and can also guarantee secure payments through the Apple Pay system. iPad Pro also includes four speakers and five microphones for professional-quality sound.