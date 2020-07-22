The Nazi spy and an Irish language learner who came to the Gaeltacht gathering information

The new program, Nazi sa Ghaeltacht, will give an insight into the two lives of Professor Ludwig Mühlhausen who came to a small Gaeltacht town in south Donegal, in 1937

A new Irish language documentary will be broadcast on BBC2 at the end of the month about the time spent by the German scholar and the spy Nazi, Ludwig Mühlhausen, in the Donegal Gaeltacht before the outbreak of World War II.

Tthe new program provides insight, Nazi in the Gaeltacht, directed by Antaine Ó Donnaile, on the two lives of Professor Mühlhausen, who came to Ireland, a small Gaeltacht town in south Donegal, in 1937.

TLudwig Mühlhausen was a linguist who came to Ireland to collect folklore and learn Irish and spent time in the Kerry and Connemara Gaeltacht before making his way to Ireland.

While it was not unusual for students from the Irish continent to spend time learning Irish and collecting folklore, the program shows Nazi in the Gaeltacht that there was another justification for the Professor 's journey Mühlhausen.

In the one-hour program, produced by Macha Media, journalist Kevin Magee follows a path Mühlhausen from the Donegal Gaeltacht to Berlin, a voyage in which he discovers a secret file from that time compiled by the Irish intelligence service and other evidence that the Irish scholar was an officer of the SS, Nazi Army.

The presenter of the program first heard about Ludwig Mühlhausen from Telinn himself on a visit to the area over the years.

Speaking about the program, presenter Kevin Magee said the tour was an opportunity to get to the root of the story.

“I wanted to find out if there was any truth in these rumors about the Nazi in the Gaeltacht, so I started investigating, talking to the locals, asking questions and exploring various sources. Gradually I was able to reveal the whole story.

“When I started my journey I never thought I would find out that Mühlhausen was as committed as he was to Nazism.

Stories about Ludwig Mühlhausen still live on in the family of Telinn and in this program we hear from people their parents have met.

Magee says that the people of Telinn believed that he was gathering information about the area and looking for a suitable place to bring a submarine.

"One of the first things he did when he was settled in Teelin was to put up a big picture of Hilter in his bedroom. He took photographs throughout the area and used a lead drum to measure the depth of Teltown Bay.

"He later told the locals that he might want to know if the place would be suitable for submarines."

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, the programme's director, Antaine Ó Donnaile, said that Ludwig's story was an "epic journey" Mühlhausen, which “like a thriller of the second world war ”.

"It simply came to our notice then. The people of Telinn have been talking about him since he was there before the second world war and we have now received evidence and documents that prove that he was a spy, that he was gathering information, and that the Nazis used that information to during the war.

"There is no doubt that he was a real Nazi. He was responsible to Henrich Himmler for gathering information for the Nazis about how the Irish country worked before the war, ”said the programme's director, Antaine Ó Donnaile.

It will be broadcast Nazi in the Gaeltacht Sunday 26 July on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 10 p.m.