The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly two years in orbit. While its purpose remains relatively unknown, the aircraft appears to be ready to depart again in mid-May and this time we know (in part) why.

“The Air Force Rapid Capability Office has joined forces with the Air Force Reserve Research Lab and now the US Space Force to perform a mission that maximizes the unique capabilities of the X-37B” he declares Barbara Barrett, United States Air Force Secretary. “This important mission will carry out more experiments than any previous flight, including two NASA experiments” adds the woman.

The experiments in question are the evaluation of certain materials significant to the conditions in space, the study of the effect of environmental space radiation on seeds and an experiment by the Naval Research Laboratory, which transforms solar energy into radio frequency microwave energy, with the aim of studying the transmission of this energy on Earth. The mission will also deploy FalconSat-8, a small satellite developed by the US Air Force Academy to conduct several experiments while in orbit.

The X-37B program started in 1999 and first launched in 2010. It has completed five missions, spending 2,865 days in orbit, including a 780-day record in his most recent mission, which ended in October. The Air Force said on Wednesday that this would be the first X-37B mission to use an experiment module.

The Air Force has never defined precisely what the aircraft is doing in orbit; after a mission in May 2017, it was declared that “advanced driving, navigation and control, thermal protection systems, avionics, high-temperature structures and seals, reusable compliant insulation, light electromechanical flight systems, advanced propulsion systems, materials were being tested. advanced and autonomous orbital flight, return and landing “.