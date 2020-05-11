Monday, May 11, 2020
The mysterious wild canine of the Amazons is threatened by deforestation

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The mysterious wild canine of the Amazons is threatened by deforestation

A study puts the spotlight on an elusive canine and of which little is known, a distant relative of our pets, who lives in South America and is now under threat from deforestation.

In South America, along the course of the Amazon river, lives a wild canid with a shy and elusive nature, on which science still knows very little. This wild animal has many names but, perhaps, the most used is short-eared dog (Atelocynus microtis) and is a distant relative of our pets. Also and above all because of his shy and elusive nature, it is extremely little known by science. Small to medium in size, it has short legs and a voluminous tail similar to that of a fox and short legs; finally, it has small, rounded ears.

It feeds on small mammals, insects and fish, and its habitat could soon undergo a dramatic downsizing. Our canine friend lives in South America, at the Amazon River, and a study published on Royal Society Open Science highlights how its habitat is highly endangered due to the deforestation. The scientists who carried out the research have placed video cameras, in the paths traced by the animals, to identify the area where this animal lives, thus obtaining hundreds of observations.

After recognizing the areas in which this animal lives, scientists have made a comparison with the areas of the Amazon that, in the future, will be affected by deforestation: the study shows that the 30% of these areas will be affected by deforestation and that a quarter of the mammals living there will see their habitat compromised. From this point of view, the scientists continue, it is important to understand and try in some way to predict how the various species will react to the loss of their habitat in order to try, in all ways, to contrast and mitigate the inevitable decline that all species affected by the loss from this event.

