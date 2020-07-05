Latest newsTop Stories
The mysterious death of elephants in Botswana: 350 copies have been found dead in two months without apparent cause

By Brian Adam
In the past two months, more than 350 elephants have been found dead in the Okavango Delta in northwest Botswana. It is “completely unprecedented” and, to date, no one knows exactly why it is happening once the authorities have ruled out poaching. What is happening in the place where 3 out of 10 elephants in the world live?

In recent days, the Botswana government has launched an investigation along with three laboratories in Canada, South Africa and Zimbabwe to take samples of the bodies, process them and try to clarify what is happening. And it is not for less, as reported by Reutersthe initial studies of Elephants Without Borders (EWB) have been unable to find a common factor in the deaths. Animals of all ages and health situations are dying.

What is happening in Botswana?

Matt Artz X Fovtjzrxi UnsplashMatt Artz

Alarms went off in early May when a controlled flight found “169 elephants killed in a three-hour flight.” “It was something really extraordinary,” explained Niall McCann of National Park Rescue on the BBC. Just ” a month later, new investigations identified many more bodies, more than 350. “

What is happening? On the one hand, the Botswana authorities explained that, in one way or another, something like this had only been seen before in really severe droughts. But we are not in that situation, there is no lack of water in the Okavango Delta. And, on the other hand, experts have already ruled out poaching to the extent that the specimens’ fangs were still intact in their bodies.

For McCann, ” Elephants are dying. Nothing else .” No current explanation matches what is happening. Last year, for example, a hundred elephants died naturally poisoned by anthrax, but what the researchers found was something radically different in both number and extent. In other words, some type of poisoning cannot be ruled out yet, but (as far as we know now) it is unlikely.

Therefore, what experts fear is that we are facing a zoonosis among elephants. The signs (they seem to be dying falling on their faces and many specimens have been seen walking in circles) point to neurological problems behind what could be a disease that we do not know right now. And at the present time, with such exacerbated sensitivity to infectious diseases of animal origin, the researchers are genuinely concerned: Elephants are just a little push to walk to their demise.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

