The municipal elections in the United Kingdom, the decisive test for the new leader of the opposition

The municipal elections in the United Kingdom, which take place this Thursday together with the regional elections of Scotland and Wales, are presented as a challenge for the leader of the opposition, the Labor party Keir Starmer, before the polls that anticipate a advance of the conservatives in the so-called “red wall”.

The usual thing in this country is that the party in power suffers a setback in the local elections, but the wind blows in favor of the prime minister, the conservative Boris Johnson, thanks first of all to the successful vaccination campaign against covidSo the left fears a new electoral debacle.

If already in the 2019 generals, Labor suffered a cataclysm with its worst results in almost a century – which also cost its then leader and icon of the left wing his job, Jeremy corbyn– The prospects are not promising a few hours after the so-called electoral “super Thursday.

The confluence of elections that takes place tomorrow, due to the postponement of several calls last year, means that many municipal, normally staggered, coincide on the same day with legislative acts in Scotland and Wales, and with the vote to replace a deputy who resigned from the House of Commons.

Precisely this last appointment is considered one of the most symbolic of the day: it will give the measure of whether Starmer manages to avoid the blow that many predict.

Residents of the Hartlepool constituency, in the northeast of England, will have to decide who will replace Labor MP Mike Hill, who resigned after being accused of sexual harassment. Polls suggest that the left could lose a seat that has always been in its hands.

Hartlepool, like the councils of Tees Valley (northeast) and West Midlands (central England), are part of the “red wall” that Johnson managed to snatch from Labor in the last elections and that now Starmer’s formation aspires to reconquer.

Decisions such as presenting a “remainer” (who advocated for the UK to remain in the EU) as a candidate in Hartlepool, who voted massively in favor of Brexit, have questioned the strategy of the largest opposition party.

The bandage before the wound

Cautious, the Labor official has preferred to lower expectations so that poor results do not threaten his leadership. Despite the fact that his first months at the head of the formation shot him in the polls, Starmer has suffered a gradual wear and tear that has sapped his credibility as an alternative to Johnson.

In addition, he faces rejection from much of the rank and file and the most left-wing sector of Labor, still resentful of his treatment of Corbyn when an internal investigation revealed his complacency with anti-Semitism within the party.

Starmer is blamed for his lack of forcefulness to stand up to Johnson – even more so after his disastrous management at the beginning of the pandemic – and the lack of a clear ideological line, to which he defends himself with the argument in question. to practice “constructive opposition.”

“I assumed the leadership of the Labor Party after the worst result in a general election since 1935 (…) This is the first test and we will fight for every vote, but I never thought that we would reach the top of the mountain in just one year, it will take more time, “Starmer told the media today, before taking” full responsibility “for the results.

The Labor Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who is seeking re-election tomorrow, said something similar in an interview to EFE: “I think it is premature to expect that in these elections those who voted ‘Tory’ in the 2019 generals will now support Labor. However, over time, we will see movement. “

The London fiefdom

Khan is precisely one of those who face election day more calmly. Polls give him the clear winner in the capital against conservative Shaun Bailey, which would allow Labor to keep a prize of little executive weight but high symbolic value.

Although recent polls have reduced his gap over the almost unknown Bailey, all agree that he would achieve a wide lead in the second round, if it is ever to be contested.

If he fulfills the forecasts, Khan will establish himself as one of the national leaders of Labor, waiting to see what happens to Starmer, whose position, despite everything, does not seem to be in danger in the short term.

On the other side of the barrier, the prime minister observes how not even lyou The scandals that have affected him in recent weeks (such as the renovation of his official apartment) seem to still have a dent in his popularity ratings.

“They are going to be very tough choices Johnson said today from a campaign event in the center of the country. When we last competed for many of these councils we were at a high level and now we will fight for every vote. “